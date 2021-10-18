iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, October 18th

vote

Today is Election Day in Calgary! Voting Stations open up at 8:00 this morning and run until 8:00 tonight and polls say that there is a virtual tie between the front runners. If you’re heading out to vote today, a couple things to be aware of: the ballot is MASSIVE. It’s not just a little post it size piece of paper like you got in the federal election. It’s two huge pieces of paper, thanks to the 28 mayoral candidates.

You’ll be voting for your mayor of choice, city councillor, school board trustee, senators as well as a few other referendum questions including fluoridation of city water, whether or not to end time change and stay on current daylight savings time. 

All the info on where to vote and what you need to vote can be found here.

 

 

 

 

There are only five city councillors running for re-election, so starting tomorrow city council is going to look VERY different. Mayor Nenshi wraps up 11 years on the job and shared some final words on the election on his social media.

 

 

It’s a very exciting day in the city and while some of us will be staying home to watch election coverage on the edge of our seats, a bunch of other people will be heading out to take another seat for the first time in loonnnng time! Flames Home Opener is tonight, regular season hockey is BACK AT THE DOME for the first time since March of 2020!

 

 

Ryan Reynolds has announced that he's taking a break from acting. He posted from the set of his new Christmas movie Spirited saying that he was going to take a sabbatical from making movies. He didn't say how long he'd be away for but in his Insta-Story he posted the definition for sabbatical that said it can last anywhere from 2 months to a year and said he'll be spending time with his kids.

 

 

 

 

