Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, October 4th

Help is arriving for over worked medical staff in Alberta. The Canadian Military is sending critical care nurses to the province as hospitals continue to be overwhelmed. The Canadian Red Cross is also sending a bunch of workers, most of which are destined for the Red Deer hospital that is super packed. 1100 people were in hospital with COVID as of Friday.

Sharon Durham's lifesaving surgery could not take place.

Durham says doctors have told her she may lose her eyesight or possibly die due to the form of cancer she has.

Advanced polls open today for the Mayoral Election! They'll run until October 10th, giving you the chance to get in early before election day on October 18th! To find out when and where you can cast your vote, click here. If you're unsure who to vote for, our friends at CTV Calgary have interviewed each candidate on their key issues and you can see that here.

Calgary police are alerting the public after two police uniforms and various pieces of equipment were taken from a northwest home. Officials say officers were called to the home of an RCMP officer following a break-and-enter on Saturday and conducted an extensive search. Police are reminding the public that if they are concerned at any time about an individual who is identifying themselves as a police officer, citizens can ask to see that individual's police badge and photo identification.

Have you ever taken the wrong type of cold medication at the wrong time of day? Well the odds of that happening are a lot higher when the packaging is wrong! Advil is recalling two lots of Advil Cold and Sinus Daytime and Nighttime Cold Medication because of a labelling mix up, which could lead to taking medication that causes drowsiness during the day!

Dwayne the Rock Johnson celebrated a now three year tradition by singing Happy Birthday to sweet precious Grandma Grover for her 102nd birthday over Facetime. He began the tradition on her 100th birthday and says it's one of the most important videos he'll record. Grandma Grover actually returns the favour in this edition and serenades him as well!