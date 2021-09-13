iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, September 13th

BritneySpearsEngaged

Today is your last day to vote in the advance polls for the federal election. A TON of people went out to get their vote in early with 1.3 million people casting their vote on Friday alone. You’ve got from 9-9 to do it today, or wait until Election day on Sept 20th. If you're not sure where to vote or what you need to get your vote in, head here! 

 

 

*

*

*

Healthcare workers across Canada and here in Calgary are asking some people...please don’t protest at hospitals. A massive protest against vaccine mandates is planned across the country and they’re going to take place at hospitals. A huge protest of 1000 people already took place yesterday in protest of the city of Calgary’s vaccine mandate for city employees.

 

 

 

*

*

*

The MTV VMA’s went down last night! Olivia Rodrigo the big winner of then night bringing home a few awards including Song of the Year for Drivers License. Justin Bieber won Artist of the Year and Lil Nas X won Best Video for Montero. Pretty cool to see Calgary’s own Tate McRae be a part of one of music’s biggest nights, she performed an MTV VMA Youtube Exclusive.

*

*

*

Britney Spears is engaged! Her long time boyfriend Sam Asghari popped the question with a ring that is engraved with the word Lionness, which he has called her multiple times on social media through her conservatorship battle. Britney’s been with the personal trainer for 4 years and a few months ago said she wanted to get married and have kids with him, but that her dad wouldn’t let her.  

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!