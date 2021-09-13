Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, September 13th

Today is your last day to vote in the advance polls for the federal election. A TON of people went out to get their vote in early with 1.3 million people casting their vote on Friday alone. You’ve got from 9-9 to do it today, or wait until Election day on Sept 20th. If you're not sure where to vote or what you need to get your vote in, head here!

Elections Canada says that more than 1.3 million Canadians voted during the first day of advance polls for the federal election. https://t.co/KkLw9nz8yx — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) September 12, 2021

Healthcare workers across Canada and here in Calgary are asking some people...please don’t protest at hospitals. A massive protest against vaccine mandates is planned across the country and they’re going to take place at hospitals. A huge protest of 1000 people already took place yesterday in protest of the city of Calgary’s vaccine mandate for city employees.

Serious offer: Any #yyc Foothills Hospital staff concerned about tomorrow who might just like someone to walk them from their car or bus to the building, DM me. My day is free. — Mike Bell (@mrbell_23) September 13, 2021

About a thousand Calgarians gathered Sunday afternoon, surrounding Olympic Plaza and joining hands in a protest against the city’s vaccine mandate for its employees and provincial public health restrictions. https://t.co/LfFCyCY2Lx — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) September 12, 2021

The MTV VMA’s went down last night! Olivia Rodrigo the big winner of then night bringing home a few awards including Song of the Year for Drivers License. Justin Bieber won Artist of the Year and Lil Nas X won Best Video for Montero. Pretty cool to see Calgary’s own Tate McRae be a part of one of music’s biggest nights, she performed an MTV VMA Youtube Exclusive.

Britney Spears is engaged! Her long time boyfriend Sam Asghari popped the question with a ring that is engraved with the word Lionness, which he has called her multiple times on social media through her conservatorship battle. Britney’s been with the personal trainer for 4 years and a few months ago said she wanted to get married and have kids with him, but that her dad wouldn’t let her.