Danaye's Daily Dose for September 7th

Back to School continues today with more and more students heading back in! Post Secondary classes are officially in session as students return to in person campus for the first time in a year.

Highlight of the week: Seeing new and returning students at the Fall 2021 orientation #HereAtSAIT. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/py35x6PoJQ — SAIT (@sait) September 3, 2021

K-12 Students at Rocky View schools will now be required to wear masks after the school board changed their policy following new health measures that were brought in by the province on Friday.

Masks for students and staff can be removed when engaged in instruction in class, in physical activity, music, band, arts performances or when consuming food or drinks.https://t.co/syAV4TX2Vw — Virginia Wright (@VirginiaCTV) September 7, 2021

Alberta Health Services has announced that they will no longer be ending testing at the end of September. Initially they said testing and tracing would end August 13th, but now they’ve decided to not have a set end date.

Alberta Health confirms that COVID testing *and* mandatory quarantining for symptoms/positive test will continue beyond September 27th.



Those COVID tools - along with transit masking - were scheduled to be stopped on that date. #yeg #yyc #ableg #Covid19ab pic.twitter.com/LVd7R51AOQ — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) September 6, 2021

Travellers from around the world will now be allowed to enter Canada. Travel restrictions have been lifted for international travellers who have been fully vaccinated and have a negative test, allowing for more tourism in the country.

The federal government has added fully vaccinated foreign nationals to the ranks of travellers who are once again welcome on Canadian soil. https://t.co/t7RLrR8Izg — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) September 7, 2021

Cardi B has announced the birth of her second baby! She posted a photo to her Instagram of her holding her new baby boy alongside her husband Offset. Cardi B also has a daughter who was born in 2018.

The new Marvel Movie Shang Chi broke Labour Day Weekend records, making $75 million dollars in it's opening weekend! We are SO excited to see Canadian Actor Simu Liu gain world wide fame and success and LOVE that it was recently discovered that he used to be a model for Stock Images! These are too funny!