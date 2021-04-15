Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, April 15th

Calgary Students in Grades 7-12 are going back to online learning for a couple of weeks. Just this week 28 Calgary schools are dealing with COVID outbreaks of 10 or more cases and 6700 student and staff are in isolation. There’s also a major staff and sub shortages. Online school will start this upcoming Monday and is expected to last two weeks.

Updated story - Shift to at-home learning approved for Grades 7 to 12 in Calgary area school districts https://t.co/byX1t8aqbC — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 14, 2021

The new arena deal has been put on pause. City council decided to delay the build after the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Commission asked the city for another $70 million dollars and more land. The previous deal was that the city and the Flames would split the 500 million dollar price tag and city council basically says that now isn’t a good time to be asked to chip in more. The project was supposed to start this August.

A Member of Parliament from Quebec is apologizing after accidentally appearing naked on a virtual House of Commons meeting. He was seen standing behind a desk, completely naked with his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand. He says his video was accidentally turned on as he was changing into his work clothes after going for a jog and that it was an honest mistake that won't happen again.

Liberal MP William Amos apologized in a statement Wednesday after he appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament naked. https://t.co/Tpx1MgDDdD — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 15, 2021

We’re less than 100 days away from the Tokyo Summer Olympics and The Bay and Olympic Canada has released the Team Canada Kits! The item catching everyone’s eye is the super classic Canadian Tuxedo inspired jean jacket, that looks like it’s been spray in graffiti. That will be worn for the closing ceremonies. The opening ceremony jacket features a giant maple leaf with 13 stripes across it, symbolizing the 13 provinces and territories! Head here to see the full unveiling and of course to find out how you can buy your own pieces!

I like the jean jacket. https://t.co/zGAJ3bc1Y1 — Arlen Nimchuk (@canadaclubjp) April 14, 2021

The new trailer for Fast and Furious 9 is out and it is just all the right amount of outrageousness! The whole gang, someone who died in Tokyo Drift, magnets controlling cars and SPACE TRAVEL!? It’s wild. Also…somehow…the movie itself clocks in at over 3 hours.

After months of speculation, JLo and ARod have announced that they have called off their engagement, saying they’re better off as friends.