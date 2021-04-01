Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, April 1st

Medical Workers in the province are pleading with Albertans to take health restrictions seriously this Easter weekend as COVID cases continue to spike. Yesterday nearly 900 cases were announced, the highest number of new infections in 11 weeks. Ontario and BC are headed into serious lockdowns this weekend as cases are skyrocketing there too. Premiere Jason Kenney will appear with Dr Hinshaw on today’s press conference.

*

The Calgary Flames had their game against the Vancouver Canucks cancelled last night due to COVID protocol. Two players from the Canucks tested positive for the virus, as well as a training staff member. The Flames are still set to take on Edmonton tomorrow night.

As per the NHL, tonight's game in Vancouver has been postponed. https://t.co/Xuo7sUDsJU — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 1, 2021

*

Not only is today long weekend eve/Fake Friday, it’s also April Fools Day, so be on the look out for those pranksters out there! Although, the whole last year has pretty much felt like one big prank. Kraft Dinner announced something yesterday that HAD to have been an early April Fools Prank: their new line of KD Scented Essential Oils. Offering you the chance to smell a fresh pot of Kraft Dinner Mac and Cheese ANYWHERE from your room to your office! This can’t be real, right?!

You asked for it (sort of), now it’s here! Introducing Smells Like KD, the essential oil kit. Breathe in the cheesy comforting aroma of a fresh pot of KD … anywhere! Smell it in the office, the bedroom, heck – even the shower. Where would you put your Smells Like KD diffuser? pic.twitter.com/MNWIQZZnTW — Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) March 31, 2021

*

Beware of some of the things that you read online today because people are out to prank you! We would never out someone for an obvious prank, but we're seeing some questionable things pop up on socil so far today!

We are excited to announce our newest concept MODERN CHICKEN... because lets face it Chicken is delicious.



You could say the fried chicken sandwich wars are about to really heat up.



FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT PARKER PR pic.twitter.com/9kqYZZscnu — Modern Steak (@ModernSteakCA) April 1, 2021

*

It's a big night for TV! Law and Order debuts another spin off! Chris Meloni returns as Detective Elliot Stabler, who might just be one of my favourite TV characters of all time! AH! This time he’s starring in Law and Order: Organized Crime. Tonight he reunites with Mariska Hargitay in a Cross Over event with SVU for the first time since he left that show in 2011. Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson! TOGETHER AGAIN AT LAST!

Law & Order' returns with a new spinoff — 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' — led by comfortingly familiar faces. Alan Sepinwall on one of TV's longest-running franchises. https://t.co/D84jltlDG4 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 31, 2021

*

And cue the ugly cries yet again for a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Another past character returns and this one may have cut us even deeper when they left than when Derek Shepherd met his demise! I dare you to watch this promo and NOT get chills.