Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, August 12th

An absolutely horrific crash on Highway One west of Calgary has left two people dead and sent three people to hospital. A cube van crossed the median and hit a car head on. A semi behind the car was unable to stop and rear ended the car at the same moment as the head on collision, killing the two people inside. The Trans Canada was shut down for hours while police investigated.

A train derailment in southeast Calgary last night also caused major delays on the roads. Seven cars came off the tracks on Ogden Road at 50th ave.

The Calgary Board of Education says that COVID measures that were in place last spring will continue for students that are starting back to school in just days. Students and staff on the modified CBE schedule that starts next week will be required to wear masks and students will be asked not to attend if they are sick. They add they are waiting for guidance from the Education Minister on how to proceed for all students heading back this fall.

A Saskatchewan man has been charged for really really wanting a DQ Ice Cream Cake. Well, not exactly. He was charged for the way he went about getting the cake. He landed a helicopter in a busy parking lot in Tisdale, SK. Reports said the helicopter kicked up dust and debris in an area that includes a school and aquatic centre, RCMP said. A passenger had climbed out of the helicopter and bought an ice cream cake, RCMP said. A 34-year-old man from Leroy, Sask. is charged with one count of dangerous operation of an aircraft.

Alex Trebek’s replacements have been named. The Executive producer of the show, who also served as a guest host, Mike Richards will now take over full time. A lot of people are flipping out that Ken Jennings, all time Jeopary! Champ, wasn’t chosen, but he’s being brought on as a consulting producer. Mayim Balik from Big Bang Theory will also be getting the hosting role of a new PrimeTime Jeopardy show that starts this fall.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations for the MTV VMA’s that will be handed out in September. He’s scored 7 nominations including best cinematography for "Holy" and best pop song, best editing and best collaboration for "Peaches." Doja Cat, Megan THEE Stallion, and Lil Nas X all have multiple noms and Olivia Rodrigo has been given her very first nod!