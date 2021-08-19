Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, August 19th

COVID cases continue to spike in the province, with 678 cases announced yesterday alone. We now have over 2000 active cases in Calgary and the positivity rate is sitting at 7%. The province has started releasing the vaccination stats of people who have COVID and say that 75% of current cases are in people who haven’t had gotten the shot.

#Alberta reports 678 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations near 200 #Covid19Albertahttps://t.co/YO6MU0j3Wr — Daily Hive Edmonton (@DailyHiveYEG) August 18, 2021

The Calgary Board of Education has confirmed that all students heading back to school from Kindergarten to Grade 12 will be required to wear masks in class. Other health measures will include: daily checklists to identify COVID-19 symptoms, enhanced cleaning and disinfection of high traffic/touch areas, enhanced ventilation in school and classroom cohorts in kindergarten to Grade 6.

BREAKING: The Calgary Board of Education will mandate indoor face mask use for all students and staff when the traditional school year begins on Sept. 1. @CTVRyanWhite #yyc https://t.co/Bcbi9zqEbS — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) August 18, 2021

Globalfest gets under way tonight! After missing out on last year, the festival returns with the Fireworks Competition we all know and love and more entertainment stages than ever before! Of course there will be a ton of delicious international food options and this year the whole park has been licensed to allow guests over the age of 18 to enjoy alcoholic beverages while at the seating area! China kicks off the event with their display tonight!

Exciting Celebrity Baby News! Scarlett Johannsen and Colin Jost have had their first baby together! The power couple welcomed a baby boy this week, bringing a human into the world that will likely be incredibly good looking and super funny!

BREAKING: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are parents! The couple welcomed their first child together, Scarlett's second. https://t.co/YvnTERu4Ew pic.twitter.com/bewA5gsDOV — E! News (@enews) August 18, 2021

Ed Sheeran has released a new song called Visiting Hours and it is HEARTBREAKING. His new album will be out October 29th.