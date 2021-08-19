iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, August 19th

EdSheeranVisitingHours

COVID cases continue to spike in the province, with 678 cases announced yesterday alone. We now have over 2000 active cases in Calgary and the positivity rate is sitting at 7%. The province has started releasing the vaccination stats of people who have COVID and say that 75% of current cases are in people who haven’t had gotten the shot.

 

 

The Calgary Board of Education has confirmed that all students heading back to school from Kindergarten to Grade 12 will be required to wear masks in class. Other health measures will include: daily checklists to identify COVID-19 symptoms, enhanced cleaning and disinfection of high traffic/touch areas, enhanced ventilation in school and classroom cohorts in kindergarten to Grade 6.

 

 

Globalfest gets under way tonight! After missing out on last year, the festival returns with the Fireworks Competition we all know and love and more entertainment stages than ever before! Of course there will be a ton of delicious international food options and this year the whole park has been licensed to allow guests over the age of 18 to enjoy alcoholic beverages while at the seating area! China kicks off the event with their display tonight!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GlobalFest (@globalfestyyc)

 

Exciting Celebrity Baby News! Scarlett Johannsen and Colin Jost have had their first baby together! The power couple welcomed a baby boy this week, bringing a human into the world that will likely be incredibly good looking and super funny!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)

 

 

*

*

*

Ed Sheeran has released a new song called Visiting Hours and it is HEARTBREAKING. His new album will be out October 29th.

 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com