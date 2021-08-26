Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, August 26th

Alberta recorded over 1000 COVID infections for the first time since May. Yesterday there were 1067 COVID cases diagnosed in the province, bringing the number of active cases up to nearly 8500. Doctors and Nurses across Alberta say that hospitals are beginning to be overwhelmed, especially since there’s already a major staffing issue. No word from Doctor Deena in 13 days or Jason Kenney since August 9th.

*

*

*

Happy Pride Eve! Calgary’s 10 Day Pride celebration officially kicks off tomorrow. Sending a shout out to the students at Jack James High School! They've got the first Pride Sidewalk to be featured at a Calgary Board of Education School, showing their support to the LGBTQ2+ students in their school!

“We have a really large population of students who express themselves and live in many different ways, so this is a great way to welcome our students and show respect." https://t.co/iyK38lzI63 — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) August 25, 2021

*

*

*

Kanye West will host another listening party tonight. I mean, we think. That’s the plan. So far we know that he was busy rebuilding a replica of his childhood home in the middle of Chicago’s Soldier Stadium, and it’s also been announced that there will be 1500 COVID vaccines on hand for anyone who hasn’t gotten their shot yet. No word on if that album will ACTUALLY come out after this, the third listening party.

Kanye West's upcoming "Donda" event in Chicago will distribute COVID vaccines on site. https://t.co/YZP05X0dF2 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 25, 2021

*

*

*

The Spider Man No Way Home Trailer is already a record breaker and it's not even out until December 17th. It's the most watched movie trailer in 24 hours ever. It was viewed 355.5 million times in one day, breaking the record set by Avengers End Game which had 289 million views in that same time frame!