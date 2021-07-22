Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, July 22nd

The Calgary Flames and their fans took to social media to pay tribute to the team’s captain yesterday. Mark Giordano has been picked up by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft, as the new NHL team chose their roster last night. They were able to choose from players from across the league who weren’t put on a protected list and unfortunately Gio was one of them. Fans have been thanking the captain for his years of service not only to the team but to the community that he’s given so much to over the last 13 years and The Flames put out a SUPER emotional video in his honour.

A leader off the ice, Gio's impact and community work will be felt for years to come in #yyc. pic.twitter.com/iSFo5KYk3j — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 22, 2021

It's summertime in Canada but tonight, it's -5 in Calgary #Giordano Gracias, El Capitan! — 🇵🇭Leo Aguinaldo🇨🇦 (@LeoOfLloyd) July 22, 2021

Cheers Gio. It's been one hell of a ride. #Giordano pic.twitter.com/uzQDdS0eMy — Things Like That (@things2oodo) July 22, 2021

The Calgary Zoo has announced the new animals that will be calling the former panda passage home! They’re holding a grand opening ceremony for the new exhibit that will now be called Gateway to Asia and will feature a Malayin Tapir and White Handed Gibbons. I had to google both of these little guys and oh my goodness, they are AWESOME. The Tapir can grow to be up to 8 feet long and kind of looks like a bear mixed with an anteater, with a really long nose. And the gibbon is maybe the cutest monkey in the world with the sweetest looking faces!!

(1/3) Say hello 👋 to the newest member of the Calgary Zoo family, Tanuck the Malayan tapir! If he seems familiar that's because he called the Calgary Zoo home from 2002-2003 before he moved on to the Toronto Zoo and Parc Safari, Quebec. #TanuckTuesday pic.twitter.com/9duZLlfHOF — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) June 29, 2021

Guests to the Calgary Zoo will be able to enjoy a new exhibit featuring a couple of animal additions as well as one that hasn't been on display since late last year. @CTVMFranklin https://t.co/B2TYq3JdWW — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) July 22, 2021

An Alberta town has been named one of the greatest places in the world in 2021 by Time Magazine. The mountain town of Jasper has been given the honour with the magazine calling it the cabin capital of Canada, mentioning it’s new and improved Whistlers Campground and shouting out their famous food tour that offers hikes that include cooking demos and picnics.

@JasperNP has been recognized as one of the world's greatest places by @TIME!🎉

Read about the newly reconstructed Whistlers Campground and the many other attributes that make this place so special: https://t.co/NysQkMknhm — Jasper National Park (@JasperNP) July 20, 2021

Video of Kanye West putting the finishing touches on his DONDA album in studio with producer Mike Dean has surfaced ahead of his Apple Music Listening Party happening in Atlanta tonight. Dean is the same producer that worked with Kanye on his massive album Graduation and Yeezus. The listening party will be streamed on Apple Music tonight and the new album will be out tomorrow.