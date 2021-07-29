Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, July 29th

As COVID cases in Alberta climb, Dr Hinshaw held her first press conference in over a month yesterday. However it wasn’t to announce to efforts to try to slow the spread, it was actually an announcement about health measures ending in a few weeks. Starting Aug. 16, people who test positive for COVID-19 will not be mandated to quarantine anymore, but the province will recommend it. Also, Albertans with COVID-19 symptoms will not be asked to get tested, but to stay at home until they feel better. We don’t have the ability to insert emojis on our trending articles, but know that I wish I could have the MIND BLOWN emoji here.

Canada has its first rowing medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens from BC took bronze in the women's pair competition! Another medal for the women!

The Calgary Public Library is joining the fight against Period Poverty! YAY! Free menstrual products will now be available in the washrooms at the Central Library to help those who can’t afford products. No one should have to choose between period products and other life necessities and we are SO happy that the library agrees with this. While it’s just the Central Library involved, they say it could be expanded to other locations eventually. Several other cities, including Edmonton, already offer pads and tampons in all city buildings.

GET READY TO CLENCH YOUR FISTS! The PBS cartoon Arthur has come to an end. It’s been teaching children for 25 years, making it one of the longest running children’s shows of all time, and of course- the memes. Oh, the memes.

