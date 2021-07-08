Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, July 8th

The Green Line is FINALLY officially a go. With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on hand to commit the federal government’s support, Mayor Nenshi was able to announce that the province has now committed it’s share of the costs for the new C-Train Line. It’ll be built in two stages- phase one will go from Shepherd in the south to Eau Claire downtown, phase two will go from Eau Claire to 16th ave North with construction starting this fall.

Stampede unofficially kicks off today. The midway will be open and there are a few performances on the grounds including Static Shift and the Trews on the Stampede Summer Stage. Wildhorse Saloon opens it’s doors tonight with free admission with RSVP on their website.

The Stanley Cup is NOT coming back to Canada. The Montreal Canadiens lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in game five last night. It’s the second year in a row that the Lightning have won the cup…The Flames tweeted last night “Congrats on Two of your Stanley Cup Wins”. Of course, the first cup they won was back in 2004 over the Flames.

Congrats on two of your Stanley Cups, @TBLightning — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 8, 2021

Halsey is celebrating pregnancy and the wonders of women’s bodies as she’s revealed the artwork of her new album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”. The cover features Halsey on a golden throne, a crown on her head, a baby on her lap…and her left breast out and completely exposed. In her post she says "My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!". The post is STILL up on Instagram which has notoriously gone after women specifically showing their bodies which has sparked a huge Free The Nipple Movement. GO. HALSEY.