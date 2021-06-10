iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, June 10th

Nightbirde

Stage 2 of Alberta’s Reopening plan begins today. Gyms can open to indoor fitness, movie theatres and museums can open reduced capacity and indoor dining with people outside of your household can be a thing again! The cap on outdoor gatherings has also been increased to 20.

 

*

*

*

Alberta currently sits at 67.1% of the population having their first dose of the vaccine, but the goal is to reach 70% in order to have all restrictions lifted and it seeming like that’s going to be tough. A vaccination blitz at Telus Convention Centre had hopes and the ability to give out 5000 doses per day for two days…and less than 400 were given out.

 

*

*

*

This is pretty cool though, if anyone needs a ride to get a vaccine, Uber is donating 10,000 rides to people in need. All you have to do is call 211 or text ride to 211 and they’ll help you out. No appointment is needed for your shot at the Telus Convention Centre today.

 

*

*

*

It’s the end of an era tonight as Keeping Up with the Kardashian comes to an end after 20 seasons. You KNOW there's going to be 74 spin offs and the Kardashians aren't going anywhere, but it is crazy that one of the OG shows in the "Follow a Rich Family Around" Genre is about to go off the air! We're asking this morning: what's something you learned from the Kardashians? For me, it's that it's 100% okay to Ugly Cry. Always. Nice-ish answers only! ha!

 

*

*
*

A beautiful audition from America's Got Talent has gone super viral. A singer who performs under the name of Nightbirde is living with cancer and gave a chilling performance, driving all the judges to tears...EVEN SIMON COWELL. We apologize for any early morning tears this may cause. 

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com