Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, June 17th

More prizes have been added to Lotto Vax! Along with the 3 $1 million dollar prizes in the Open For Summer Lottery, the province announced 40 travel-related prizes are being provided by WestJet and Air Canada, including all inclusive trips, vouchers to fly anywhere the airline travels and anywhere in Canada. These prizes will be for people who receive two vaccine doses.

Getting a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine could also land you some air travel. @dave_dormer https://t.co/kfxd1hPaca — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 17, 2021

Calgary fire crews had to respond to an INSANE situation downtown yesterday- pieces of stone flying from the 27th floor of a condo. Turns out a resident put some concrete bricks on his hot tub cover to keep it from flying off…however the wind yesterday was so strong that the bricks went flying. Thankfully no one was hurt, but a few cars were damaged.

Calgary fire officials say no one was injured but several cars were damaged as a result of one downtown condo resident's not-so-bright idea. @CTVMFranklin https://t.co/rJtK3sFfzx — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 17, 2021

A downtown Calgary office building is being converted to affordable housing! It’s been a problem in the city for a long time and a newer problem is the high vacancy rate downtown, so two of those problems are being helped with this new effort. Sierra Place at 706 - Seventh Ave. S.W. is the former home of Dome Petroleum but, thanks to a partnership between HomeSpace Calgary and Inn from the Cold, it will be converted into 82 units and four floors of shelter and transitional support services.

An empty office tower in downtown Calgary has become the latest effort by the city to tackle one of its age-old issues. @ctvkevingreen https://t.co/gBQKN9ln1U — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 17, 2021

Victoria’s Secret is about to see a major change! The lingerie company is ditching their “Angels” and wings and is launching The VS Collective. Actress Priyanka Chopra and Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe are on board as celebrity activists for the new branding. The company describes the VS Collective as "an ever-growing group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change," and says it will work to create new programs and rally support for causes vital to women. They are also introducing the Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers.

Here's the new VS Collective, the women replacing the Victoria's Secret Angels as the lingerie label undergoes a major rebrand. pic.twitter.com/1ra6L5qpMn — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) June 17, 2021

Did you hear that there's a new Children's Play Place opening just north of Calgary?! Sky Castle Calgary is opening up in New Horizon Mall off the QEII this Saturday! My family had the opportunity to get a sneak peak of this absolutely magical place this week and it is GLORIOUS. There's really something for everyone: a colourful climbing castle that seems never ending with all the twisty turny slides, a ninja warrior style obstacle course, toddler friendly play areas, an arcade and so much more! Oh, and don’t forget the ice cream!! Children will be required to wear masks while playing, but since we were the only ones there we were able to take ours off to snap a few pics. Thanks so much to Han for the incredible hospitality, we can’t wait to come back!