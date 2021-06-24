Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, June 24th

Devastating news this morning as a First Nation in Saskatchewan has announced they have found hundreds unmarked graves at a former residential school. Cowesses First Nation is in South East Saskatchewan and while they don’t know they exact number of remains that have been found, they say it could be triple the 215 that were found in Kamloops last month.

The news that hundreds of unmarked graves have been found in Cowessess First Nation is absolutely tragic, but not surprising.



I urge all Canadians to stand with First Nations in this extremely difficult and emotional time. https://t.co/8SHEevtk71 — Perry Bellegarde (@perrybellegarde) June 23, 2021

The city of Calgary has announced their Canada Day plans. Even though that’s the day that provincial health restrictions will be lifted, the city says there won’t be any kind of big community gathering planned. However, there WILL be fireworks. Mayor Nenshi acknowledges that this will be a year of mixed emotions as many people choose to reflect on reconciliation with Indigenous People’s and that for him and many others, he chooses to view the fireworks display as a symbol of a fresh start. The city is also offering take home Canada Day packs available at Public Libraries that can be picked up to help people who still want to stay close to home celebrate. All the info is here!

The City of Calgary is encouraging Calgarians to celebrate Canada Day safely from home this year and is offering free fun-at-home kits. The night will conclude with a fireworks display from Tom Campbell's Hill. #yyc @CTVRyanWhite https://t.co/bOOB9lMGsX — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 23, 2021

A cooler day today with some rain, but we are heading into one of the most intense heat waves Calgary has seen in a while, including highs in the mid 30’s forecasted for a few days in a row. With the heat, city shelters are in desperate need of donations of water and sunscreen. The Mustard Seed is accepting donations of water and say they are in super low supply after the last week. The Drop In Centre says donations of sunscreen would be greatly appreciated. If you’re able to help, please let us know and we’ll shout you out!!

Hey #YYC! With all the hot, sunny weather we are experiencing, we are in urgent need of sunscreen! Can you help? Donations can be dropped off at our Donation Centre (3640 11a Street NE) Mon - Fri, 8a - 6p and Sat/Sun, 9a - 6p. pic.twitter.com/ITMt1QUMlD — Calgary Drop-In Centre (@calgarydropin) June 23, 2021

💧URGENT NEED💧



We are VERY low on bottled water for our guests. With hot days ahead we are urgently asking for donations.



We gratefully accept donations accept donations at our Downtown Support Centre @ 102 11 Ave SE or at our Foothills Shelter @ 7025 44 St SE. 💛 — The Mustard Seed Calgary (@mustardseedyyc) June 23, 2021

The new season of Too Hot to Handle is back on Netflix as of yesterday! They released four episodes and already people have binged through that and are freaking out that they have to wait an entire week before Netflix releases more. In case you haven’t seen it, a bunch of super attractive people are put into a tropical resort with each other but aren’t allowed to touch and of course that just means all the tension and drama!

The world's hottest no-dating dating show is back!



Too Hot To Handle Season 2 premieres June 23 pic.twitter.com/udzFGcOkRX — Netflix (@netflix) June 16, 2021

And Netflix has announced a new dating show called Sexy Beasts where people are decked out fully in animal masks as they attempt to find love. It's SO weird but I think it's something we won't be able to look away from!