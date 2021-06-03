Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, June 3rd

It was a REAL hot day yesterday and it’s going to get even warmer today! We continue to be under that heat warning and temperatures are expected to hit 32 degrees! We came JUST short of breaking a record yesterday, only getting to 30.8 degrees instead of the record of 31.1 set in 1970. WE CAN DO IT!

*

*

*

Photos of Premiere Kenney and a handful of Cabinet Ministers dining on a rooftop balcony at “Sky Palace” in Edmonton have fired people up on social media. The photos show the premiere breaking several rules, including more than 4 people at a table, people from different households dining together and no social distancing. The Premiere’s Issues Manager only made things worse, saying it was a working dinner and that quote “The Pandemic Is Ending. Accept it”.

Photographs of Premier Kenney and members of the UCP caucus dining together on a rooftop patio are drawing criticism over the alleged flouting of the province's own gathering rules. #yyc #yeg #ableg https://t.co/wIpRNAhjvU — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 2, 2021

The pandemic is ending. Accept it. — Matt Wolf (@MattWolfAB) June 2, 2021

*

*

*

A new pet bylaw in Calgary will allow residents to own hens and bees! Animal Services will open licenses up to 100 households to allow them to own 4 hens at one time. Not sure what the demand is for keeping chickens in the backyard, but it could be considered like winning the lottery to get onto this list if a ton of people are interested! People will also have to go through training and have adequate coops set up. Residents will also be able to apply to have bee hives in their yards as well. The new bylaw affects cat and dog owners too, putting a cap of 6 of each animal for one household and giving bylaw the ability to dub an animal a nuisance or vicious animal over numerous noise complaints and or attacks.

*

*

*

As we’re looking for ways to beat the heat, would you brave enough to try this? The world’s first Sky Pool has opened up in London. The completely clear pool is 115 feet above the ground and connects two condo buildings. It’s kinda like a clear bottomed pedway, but it’s a pool. As refreshing as it looks, it just seems like a really terrifying idea to me! Would you?

*

*

*

Tonight is the Season Finale of Grey’s Anatomy! It was a season of ups and downs and uncertainty about whether the show would even continue or not, but it has been renewed for at least one more season! Let’s hope tonight’s season 17 ending has a good ol’ fashioned Ugly Cry Cliff Hanger like only Grey’s can give us!