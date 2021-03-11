Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, March 11th

Today has been designated the National Day of Observance, in remembrance of all the lives in Canada that have been lost to COVID over the last year. 22,000 Canadians have died from the virus since last March, including 1926 Albertans. It’s also a day to honour our health care workers and essential workers who have put themselves at risk and made many sacrifices to keep us healthy and safe. It seemed we were so great at celebrating our heroes in the early months of the pandemic, but that seems to have dwindled as COVID fatigue grows, but we have to continue to show our appreciation for everyone who has helped in the fight against this awful disease.

Prime Minister’s Justin Trudeau’s statement regarding the day:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement announcing a National Day of Observance for #COVID19: https://t.co/OTTlS6qeyx — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) March 8, 2021

12,000 Albertans were able to book the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday, the first day appointments became available. It sounds like there weren’t any website crashes or clogged phone lines and people were able to get through. Today, anyone born in 1958 can begin to book and each day another birth year will be offered an appointment until all 58,000 doses are spoken for.

First day of AstraZeneca sign-up goes smoothly for more than 12,000 Albertans. @CTVBMacfarlane reports: #yyc https://t.co/gPmSsSuXEE — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) March 11, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy Returns tonight with a 2 hour cross over event with Station 19! It’s the first new episode since DECEMBER and oh MY, we are ready. If you’re as big a fan of the show as I am…you may need to be sedated to take this news. Showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed that she has written for a SEASON finale AND a SERIES finale this year. NOOOOOOOOOOO. The show is in it’s 17th season and there’s been no word on if it’ll be renewed for an 18th. It all comes down to Ellen Pompeo, as Shonda Rhimes has said the show will go on as long as she wants to continue doing it. In 2019, she negotiated for a ton more money, becoming the highest paid primetime drama actress and ABC extended that for this year, but no word on how negotiations are going now. GREY. We have stayed with you through all of your ups and downs. Don’t leave us just yet.

Dua Lipa is keeping is super raw and real in a new Evian commercial. In the campaign that she says celebrates authenticity, transparency and honest, Lipa sings Levitating a cappella after taking a sip of water. She sounds AMAZING.

The new @evianwater “Drink True” campaign celebrates authenticity, transparency and honesty, reflecting the natural occurring electrolytes of evian’s uniquely sourced spring water from the French Alps. #evianxdualipa #eviandrinktrue pic.twitter.com/51PRHbiSaA — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 9, 2021

The CFL is looking for ways to save the league and has started talks with the XFL, an American league partially owned by The Rock. No word on what that would look like, especially since the two leagues have different rules and field sizes, but the XFL says they love the Canadian fans and the CFL is obviously looking for anyway they can keep going and as a huge CFL fan myself, I say anything that keeps the game alive!