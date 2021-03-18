Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, March 18th

The conversation regarding Racism Against Asians has been re-ignited after 8 Asian women were killed by a white gunman in Atlanta this week. If you’re wondering if Asian Hate Crimes happen in our community, our friend Kathy Le from CTV did a really powerful documentary about incidents happening in our community. You can watch that in the online version of the Dose today. Reports of anti-Asians racism has gone up as much as 700% in the last year in some Canadian cities.

*

Justin Bieber gave us a nice little gift yesterday! He appeared on Tiny Desk Home Studios, an NPR production and did a 15 minute mini acoustic set! OMG HOLY ACOUSTIC?!?! SO SO beautiful! He also debuted a new song called Peaches, which has a pretty good amount of profanity in it, beware! Justin’s New Album Justice comes out this Friday!

*

Billie Eilish surprised fans by getting rid of her green hair for the first time since 2019! She posted a photo to Instagram rocking a platinum blond shag with the caption “pinch me”. She’s been gearing up for a change for a while, hinting at a new era since her documentary started streaming. The photo of her new look broke an Instagram record: the fastest photo get 1 million likes…it took SIX MINUTES. The photo now has 17 million likes.

*

Grey’s Anatomy is back tonight and the aftermath of last week’s heartbreaker will definitely have all Grey’s fans seeing what happens next. We also know that we’ll be getting another glimpse of McDreamy as Patrick Dempsey appears in the show again. Still no word on if the show has been renewed for next season. You’re killin’ us SHONDA. The preview for tonight's episode had me in tears, I apoligize if it does the same to you. Hey, what's a Thursday without a few tears, right?!