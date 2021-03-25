Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, March 25th

The COVID Variants are really starting to take over in Alberta, doubling in the last 10 days from 920 to 2100 since March 15th. Just days after the province decided not to move forward to Phase 3, Dr. Hinshaw hinted that we may need to even take a couple steps back. She said in her press conference yesterday that if these cases continue to rise at the rate they are, we’ll have to return to tighter restrictions.

The number of students in isolation continues to go up, with over 10,000 now learning from home because of contact with COVID cases. Videos of packed hallways with zero social distancing and people not wearing masks have been popping up on social media over the last few days. Students and Parents are asking that the government do more and provide more resources to help protect them…still…after pleading over and over for the last 7 months.

A couple days ago we talked about the incredibly drone footage that was captured of a volcano that had erupted in Iceland. Well, now that volcano’s lava has spread out and people in the are just can’t help themselves by try to get a close look. And a few people have even been cooking over it. A viral video shows a man with a frying pan resting on the lava, which has cooled enough to not be moving, but clearly is still INSANELY hot, and cracking eggs into it. He wasn’t able to eat the eggs though…the frying pan melted. Officials are trying to drive people away from the lava, which is the LOGICIAL thing to do! However, this is also the first time this volcano has erupted in over 800 years and with something like, its hard to control your curiosity! HA!

Making bacon and eggs with a live volcano in Iceland.. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dmj8JhmoFb — Buitengebieden (@BuitengebiedenB) March 22, 2021

Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter. Easily one of the biggest followings and one of the favourite celebrity accounts out there, she has also been a MASSIVE target of not only trolls and bullies, but also of terrifying threats and unfounded conspiracies. In a series of what will now be her last tweets, she thanked her followers for being there for her and said that the negativity outweighed the positivity and it was time to say goodbye.