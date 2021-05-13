Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, May 13th

Even though we’re still far away from being able to lift health restrictions, Jason kenney says the province is considering a staged approach to the reopening. Saskatchewan recently announced that they’ll be using vaccination rates as a way to decide when they can reopen and Kenney is hinting we’ll be doing something similar. We are SUPER close to hitting 2 million doses being handed out or about 40% of our population.

Premier Jason Kenney says the province is considering a staged approach to lifting restrictions based on how many people are vaccinated, similar to the 'reopening roadmap' Saskatchewan introduced last week. @CTVJKanygin https://t.co/4LV5Ec0a60 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) May 13, 2021

Wanna be part of a big time TV production? The crew for the HBO series The Last of Us is hiring extras in the Southern Alberta right now! They put out a casting call on the Facebook Page Keep Alberta Rolling, saying they’re looking for people 18 and up of all ethnicities. And if you’ve got an old school car kicking around, it could become a big star! They’re also looking for vehicles from between 1995 and 2003. The Last of Us begins filming Canada Day and won’t wrap until June of 2022.

Casting Call - For the TLOU project shooting dates July 2021 - July 2022 Extras Aged 18+ Details: PLEASE COMPLETE THE... Posted by Keep Alberta Rolling on Sunday, May 9, 2021

Chrissy Teigen is apologizing after being called out for online bullying in her past. Old tweets and DM’s directed at Reality Star Courtney Stodden resurfaced this week and show some pretty horrific things that Chrissy said to Stodden, who was only 16 at the time. Chrissy admits that she hates who she used to be, referring to herself as an attention craving troll.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

How amazing is THIS?!?! Someone has mashed up The Weeknd's Blinding Lights with Nickelback's This is How You Remind Me. This might just have to be Canada's new National Anthem! You'll never want to listen to the original versions of these songs again!