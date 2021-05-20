iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, May 20th

It was confirmed yesterday- all students in Kindergarten to Grade 12 will return to school after the May Long Weekend. Dr. Hinshaw said with cases in school-aged children declining, it’s safe to send them back and points out that 50% of Albertans over the age of 12 being vaccinated will help slow that spread.

The Alberta Teachers Association says they are disappointed no new measures are being in to protect students and staff.

Some students at the U of C are facing super high tuition increases next year. The medicine, engineering and business schools are all proposing a rise in tuition for the fall of 2022 with some programs costing as much as 35% more next year. The University says this is partially because of the cuts from provincial funding.

Our first look at the Friends Reunion Special came out yesterday and ooooh man it’s giving us all the feels. It looks like it’s going to be quite an emotional reunion among the six main cast members.

People Magazine did an incredible interview with the crew as well if you’re getting anxious and need something to tide you over until the show comes out on May 27th. Check it all out here.

Tonight on Grey’s Anatomy, we say goodbye to a character who’s been on the show the last 12 seasons! UGH. Why do they keep ripping these characters away from us?! Two of our favourites, written off the show in the last few months. I guess we’ll just be thankful that we’re going to get one more season! This is the third last episode of Season 17 with the finale set for June 3rd.

