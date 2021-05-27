iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, May 27th

The provincial government announced it’s plan for the easing of health restrictions. It will be a phased reopening with guidelines based on vaccination rates and case numbers. The first phase, will go into place June 1st as 50% of Albertans over 12 have received the vaccine and hospitalizations are under 800. That will allow outdoor gatherings of 10, indoor weddings, outdoor sports, patios o reopen and personal services can resume. The next stage will kick in after 60% of Albertans have been vaccinated and stage 3 will see all restrictions lifted and go into place 2 weeks after 70% of the population has been vaccinated with the 1st dose. It’s a LOT of info, all of it can be found here, as well as in this fancy infographic that looks curiously like a Music Festival ad!

 

 

And check out these fancy graphs from a Calgary man showcasing how we’re doing with our vaccination rates!

 

A scary afternoon for shoppers and workers at Market Mall. The mall had to be evacuated due to a fire on the roof of the building. It started during the testing of a generator and was put out fairly quickly. No one was hurt.

 

The Edmonton Oilers were eliminated from the playoffs this week, but the fall out has gone further than people bashing the team for their play. One of the players, Ethan Bear, an Indigenous man originally from Ochapowace First Nation in Saskatchewan, has been hit with a ton of racist comments online. He posted a video to social media speaking out against it. The Oilers have condemned the behaviour and Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has voiced his support for Ethan on Twitter saying there is no place for racism anywhere in Canada.

 

 

 

The Friends Reunion Special is OFFICIALLY OUT TODAY!! AAHHH! How incredibly exciting?! Let us know how you’re planning to celebrate! I’m seriously thinking of making Rachel’s Trifle, without the beef and peas, but still! Check it out on Crave TV!

 

A shout out to this Edmonton catering company that's doing a Friends inspired menu that can serve as some inspiration for what you're going to enjoy while watching!

 

We’re getting ANOTHER glimpse of the new season of Dexter! This time a little tiny bit of a look into how Dexter is living his life now, or at the very least, the little alias he’s built for himself.

 

 

