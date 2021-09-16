Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, September 16th

Alberta is again under A State of Emergency as active COVID cases reach 18,000 and our ICU’s are over capacity.

More health measures were also announced last night, including indoor gatherings being capped at 10 for vaccinated people and outdoor gatherings set at 200 with distancing in place.

Weddings and funerals are also facing limits of 50 or 50% capacity of the venue, whichever is less.

As for businesses, we’re back to retail having to reduce their capacity to 1/3 of fire code and restaurants will only be allowed to feature outdoor dining for tables of 6 from the same household and fitness facilities won’t be able to run group classes. These businesses can however apply for the Restriction Exemption Program, and can operate as normal if they ask people to show proof of vaccine.

Super tough news for Post Secondary students in Calgary. U of C, MRU and SAIT have closed their campuses for the remainder of the week as they try to figure out social distancing protocols that they’ll have to adhere to.

Rolling Stone has unveiled the Top 500 songs OF ALL TIME. They surveyed 4000 music lovers about the songs they consider the greatest and came up with this list. Some of our favourites making the countdown include Lizzo’s Truth Hurts just making it at 497, Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy making it to the top 200 at 178 and Jay-Z and Beyonce’s banger Crazy in Love cracking the top 20. The #1 song of all time according to this list? The greatest woman empowerment anthem OF ALL TIME! ARETHA FRANKLIN’S RESPECT! Check the whole list here!

We had a fun little debate on the show this morning about how you like to buy your fruit: in it's original condition or pre-cut by who Fuzzy has proclaimed the Fruit Ninjas! Fuzzy is ALL about buying it all ready prepared, saying it's the only way he'll actually buy it and claiming it even tastes better! During our conversation, our friend Mark texted in one of the most glorious videos we've ever seen: a machine seen at a grocery store that actually peels and cores your pineapple for you!