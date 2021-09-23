Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, September 23rd

An 18-year-old woman became the youngest Albertan to die of COVID-19, the province announced Wednesday which one Calgary physician said was because of the province's lacklustre COVID-19 policies in schools. The woman lived in Central Zone and died on Monday.

* * *

The City of Calgary has implemented its own vaccine passport bylaw. All the info here is here, but basically this means that all businesses eligible for participation in the provincial Restrictions Exemption Program must ask for proof of vaccination or for a negative COVID test. The city hopes that this takes away the confusion of the provincial program and also takes the onus off of businesses who had to CHOOSE to be a part of it before. The bylaw also means that Peace Officers can enforce the rules with fines of $500. The businesses that will have to take part and will be exempt:

* * *

The Flames and Stamps have given more details regarding their proof of vaccination policy that will require fans, event staff and employees to be fully vaccinated for attendance at events like the Saddledome and McMahon Stadium. For fastest access, download PORTpass and complete your COVID-19 proof of vaccination online or through the app. A photo, green checkmark indicating fully vaccinated, and a QR code will be displayed from the app – no photo identification at entry gates required.