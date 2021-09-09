Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, September 9th
Alberta Health Services has cancelled all elective procedures in Calgary for the time being as ICU’s are being overwhelmed with COVID patients. A ton of people who have already faced long wait times for their procedures will now have to wait to be rebooked. 650 people are in hospital with COVID through out the province. 18 people died yesterday.
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 cases: https://t.co/o43iGCU1HS— CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) September 8, 2021
*
*
*
This is a new addition to Back to School Season: In School COVID Vaccine Clinics. 11 Calgary schools will be set up to offer the shot to students 12 and over. Alberta Health Services say eligible students will have to bring signed consent forms to their parents.
Calgary schools get vaccine clinics as COVID continues alarming rise https://t.co/LMCwY4P7jG #yyc #COVID19AB— Calgary Herald (@calgaryherald) September 8, 2021
*
*
*
A bunch of people are going to yell at each other on TV tonight…and I’m not talking about Big Brother’s DOUBLE EVICTION EPISODE that’s also on! The Federal Leaders Debate will go down tonight as the main candidates face off. The election is 11 days away.
Five federal party leaders are licking their wounds and prepping their zingers after an occasionally testy debate yesterday that came ahead of tonight's first and only one in English. https://t.co/hvmVyemGB2— CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) September 9, 2021
*
*
*
There’s a new movie hitting Netflix this summer and it’s got a MASSIVE CAST! Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill all starring in Don’t Look Up CLIP Leo and J Law stars two astronauts trying to raise alarm for a comet heading towards earth, but no one seems to care! Chris Evans, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry also appear! It’ll be in theatres December 10th and on Netflix December 24th.
Leonardo DiCaprio— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence
Rob Morgan
Jonah Hill
Mark Rylance
Tyler Perry
Timothée Chalamet
Ron Perlman
Ariana Grande
Scott Mescudi
with Cate Blanchett
and Meryl Streep
☄️ DON’T LOOK UP ☄️
the new film from Adam McKay
in select theaters Dec. 10
on Netflix Dec. 24 pic.twitter.com/ssYz7qqLPl
*
*
*
Speaking of Jennifer Lawrence, she’s pregnant! She and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby!! No word on when she’s due, but we’re SO excited for her! Congrats!
Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Cooke Maroney https://t.co/6Sr7DIimUy— People (@people) September 9, 2021