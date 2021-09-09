Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, September 9th

Alberta Health Services has cancelled all elective procedures in Calgary for the time being as ICU’s are being overwhelmed with COVID patients. A ton of people who have already faced long wait times for their procedures will now have to wait to be rebooked. 650 people are in hospital with COVID through out the province. 18 people died yesterday.

Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 cases: https://t.co/o43iGCU1HS — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) September 8, 2021

*

*

*

This is a new addition to Back to School Season: In School COVID Vaccine Clinics. 11 Calgary schools will be set up to offer the shot to students 12 and over. Alberta Health Services say eligible students will have to bring signed consent forms to their parents.

Calgary schools get vaccine clinics as COVID continues alarming rise https://t.co/LMCwY4P7jG #yyc #COVID19AB — Calgary Herald (@calgaryherald) September 8, 2021

*

*

*

A bunch of people are going to yell at each other on TV tonight…and I’m not talking about Big Brother’s DOUBLE EVICTION EPISODE that’s also on! The Federal Leaders Debate will go down tonight as the main candidates face off. The election is 11 days away.

Five federal party leaders are licking their wounds and prepping their zingers after an occasionally testy debate yesterday that came ahead of tonight's first and only one in English. https://t.co/hvmVyemGB2 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) September 9, 2021

*

*

*

There’s a new movie hitting Netflix this summer and it’s got a MASSIVE CAST! Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill all starring in Don’t Look Up CLIP Leo and J Law stars two astronauts trying to raise alarm for a comet heading towards earth, but no one seems to care! Chris Evans, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry also appear! It’ll be in theatres December 10th and on Netflix December 24th.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer Lawrence

Rob Morgan

Jonah Hill

Mark Rylance

Tyler Perry

Timothée Chalamet

Ron Perlman

Ariana Grande

Scott Mescudi

with Cate Blanchett

and Meryl Streep



☄️ DON’T LOOK UP ☄️

the new film from Adam McKay

in select theaters Dec. 10

on Netflix Dec. 24 pic.twitter.com/ssYz7qqLPl — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2021

*

*

*

Speaking of Jennifer Lawrence, she’s pregnant! She and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby!! No word on when she’s due, but we’re SO excited for her! Congrats!