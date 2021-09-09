iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, September 9th

Alberta Health Services has cancelled all elective procedures in Calgary for the time being as ICU’s are being overwhelmed with COVID patients. A ton of people who have already faced long wait times for their procedures will now have to wait to be rebooked. 650 people are in hospital with COVID through out the province. 18 people died yesterday.

 

*

*
*

This is a new addition to Back to School Season: In School COVID Vaccine Clinics. 11 Calgary schools will be set up to offer the shot to students 12 and over. Alberta Health Services say eligible students will have to bring signed consent forms to their parents.

 

*

*
*

A bunch of people are going to yell at each other on TV tonight…and I’m not talking about Big Brother’s DOUBLE EVICTION EPISODE that’s also on! The Federal Leaders Debate will go down tonight as the main candidates face off. The election is 11 days away.

 

*
*

*

There’s a new movie hitting Netflix this summer and it’s got a MASSIVE CAST! Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill all starring in Don’t Look Up CLIP Leo and J Law stars two astronauts trying to raise alarm for a comet heading towards earth, but no one seems to care! Chris Evans, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry also appear! It’ll be in theatres December 10th and on Netflix December 24th.

 

*

*

*

Speaking of Jennifer Lawrence, she’s pregnant! She and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby!! No word on when she’s due, but we’re SO excited for her! Congrats!

 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!