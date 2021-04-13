iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, April 13th

PopcornSalad

Alberta has added over 1000 new COVID cases for the sixth day in a row. Calgary is definitely the hotspot of the province with 5500 active cases here right now, double that of Edmonton.

 

 

Premiere Jason Kenney held a press conference yesterday to ask Albertans to hold on just a while longer, and to abide by the health restrictions so we can hopefully return to normal by the summer. He said he’s feeling positive that we’ll be able to lighten gathering restrictions by the end of May and hold outdoor festivals by the end of June, as long as people get vaccinated when a dose is available to them.

 

 

Nearly 900,000 vaccines have been given and the list of who is eligible continues to grow, with more frontline workers like pharmacists, dentists and firefighters now able to be immunized.

 

*

*

*

Trevor Noah’s comedy show has been postponed yet again. Already bumped back from last summer, to this June, the late night talk show host is now rescheduled to appear on June 17th 2022. There is hope for live performances to make their return to Calgary by the end of the year. Country Singer Eric Church is slated to play the Dome in October. No word on when tickets are going on sale just yet.

 

*

*

*

Macauley Culkin aka Kevin McCallister from Home Alone is a dad. The 40 year old welcomed his first child, a boy, with his girlfriend Brenda Song. The pair have been pretty quiet about their relationship, but have been together for about 2 years. They named the baby Dakota after Culkin’s older sister who was killed when she was hit by a car in 2008. It’s the first baby for both Song and Culkin. And Kevin will never be Home Alone again!

 

*

*

*

There’s a new food monstrosity to be on the look out for. POPCORN SALAD. Yes, it’s apparently a thing. A Food Network Chef is being dragged on social media for her recipe that involves mixing cheesy popcorn with mayo and topping it with celery leaves. Is it wrong that I’m somewhat intrigued?

 

 

Joining the Woman a Day Community today, Laura Coles, the founder of Let Them Shine Sensory Kits! A great local business to support if you're looking for a great new way to allow your kiddos some fun independent play! 

 

 

