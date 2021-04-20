iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, April 20th

Urkel Weed

As of today, Alberta will officially allow people as young as 40 to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The Telus Convention Centre will be a walk in immunization site that will allow people to come without an appointment starting at 9 this morning until 5 through Friday, April 23rd. Further dates will be scheduled as needed. Appointments will also be available through AHS and pharmacies.

 

Have you heard about this amazing new Twitter Feed? It's Called Vaccine Hunters and it's a group of people that scour pharmacies booking sites looking for open appointments and tweeting them! Just scroll through for the tweets about Alberta Pharmacies!

 

The federal budget was unveiled yesterday, but before you start falling asleep because BLAH. BUDGET TALK. There’s some pretty cool pieces to it! First of all, the government is kicking in 30 billion dollars to roll out a $10 a day daycare program across the entire country. THAT. IS. HUGE for working parents, especially those we can’t even afford to work because daycare is so expensive and their wage doesn’t cover it. They also want to increase minimum wage and are kicking in a ton of money for green investments. Additionally, there will be more COVID relief for hard hit businesses. If you want to read more about it all, head here.

 

If you were planning to go to BC anytime in the next while, you might want to change your plans. The province is restricting travel starting this Friday because of the third wave and will be doing road checks to bust anybody traveling out of their health region without a legitimate reason. The hotel industry has been asked to cancel all bookings outside of the province and will be posting signs at the Alberta border asking Albertans to stay away. This is happening in other parts of the country with Ontario’s border completely locked down as well.

 

McDonald’s is coming out with a DYNAMITE new meal feature… a fun collaboration with BTS! The combo will feature 10 chicken nuggets, fries and two dipping sauces- cajun and sweet chili and you KNOW the crew from BTS laid down a jingle. It’ll be available in McDonald’s Restaurants starting May 26th!

 

@mcdonalds

coming this May: #TheBTSMeal

♬ BTS x McD Ba Da Ba Ba Ba - McDonald’s⁷

Today is 4/20, a holiday all our cannabis enjoying friends love to celebrate! Did you hear that Steve Urkel has a new cannabis line called the Purple Urkel? He introduced it to someone who enjoys to partake!

 

 

 

 

 

