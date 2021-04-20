Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, April 20th

As of today, Alberta will officially allow people as young as 40 to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The Telus Convention Centre will be a walk in immunization site that will allow people to come without an appointment starting at 9 this morning until 5 through Friday, April 23rd. Further dates will be scheduled as needed. Appointments will also be available through AHS and pharmacies.

Alberta is lowering the age of AstraZeneca vaccine eligibility from 55 to 40. Stephanie Thomas reports. https://t.co/WpTgmrLu1I — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 19, 2021

Have you heard about this amazing new Twitter Feed? It's Called Vaccine Hunters and it's a group of people that scour pharmacies booking sites looking for open appointments and tweeting them! Just scroll through for the tweets about Alberta Pharmacies!

[AB] EDMONTON NW

PFIZER vax appts avail for ELIGIBLE POPS ONLY at:

Safeway Edmonton NW

200, 9499 - 137 Avenue NW,T5E 5R8

Eligible pops book online:https://t.co/eVrmqMZDbT #COVID19 #COVID19Vaccine #COVID19AB #vhcAB pic.twitter.com/eOldo7K1fq — Vaccine Hunters Canada (@VaxHuntersCan) April 20, 2021

The federal budget was unveiled yesterday, but before you start falling asleep because BLAH. BUDGET TALK. There’s some pretty cool pieces to it! First of all, the government is kicking in 30 billion dollars to roll out a $10 a day daycare program across the entire country. THAT. IS. HUGE for working parents, especially those we can’t even afford to work because daycare is so expensive and their wage doesn’t cover it. They also want to increase minimum wage and are kicking in a ton of money for green investments. Additionally, there will be more COVID relief for hard hit businesses. If you want to read more about it all, head here.

BREAKING: Government unveils $101.4B in new spending, with deficit declining https://t.co/OvcjZ6HUGJ — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 19, 2021

If you were planning to go to BC anytime in the next while, you might want to change your plans. The province is restricting travel starting this Friday because of the third wave and will be doing road checks to bust anybody traveling out of their health region without a legitimate reason. The hotel industry has been asked to cancel all bookings outside of the province and will be posting signs at the Alberta border asking Albertans to stay away. This is happening in other parts of the country with Ontario’s border completely locked down as well.

WATCH: B.C. to post signs on provincial boundary asking visitors not to visit. @CTV_TysonFedor reports: #yyc https://t.co/t4bZYcDeHN — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 20, 2021

McDonald’s is coming out with a DYNAMITE new meal feature… a fun collaboration with BTS! The combo will feature 10 chicken nuggets, fries and two dipping sauces- cajun and sweet chili and you KNOW the crew from BTS laid down a jingle. It’ll be available in McDonald’s Restaurants starting May 26th!

Today is 4/20, a holiday all our cannabis enjoying friends love to celebrate! Did you hear that Steve Urkel has a new cannabis line called the Purple Urkel? He introduced it to someone who enjoys to partake!

Def buying purple urkel now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jduQwl54hm — Hoekage 💮 (@ladyyhokage) April 18, 2021