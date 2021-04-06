Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, April 6th

A large COVID outbreak involving a variant of concern has been discovered at a few sites of an Alberta Energy Company. This was the significant outbreak that Doctor Hinshaw simply tweeted about over the weekend, but she didn’t actually share the news herself yesterday, cancelling her press conference and again just tweeting the health zones they are happening in. Three employees of PTW Energy Services Worksites in Edson, Hinton and Drayton Valley have contracted the virus and 26 cases have been discovered in their close contacts.

P.1. COVID-19 outbreak confirmed in PTW Canada offices in central Alta.: https://t.co/bcXBr0PUb1 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 5, 2021

The Provincial Committee in charge of Public Health Restrictions will be meeting today and Doctor Hinshaw will hold a press conference…we think.

Committee in charge of public health restrictions in Alberta to meet Tuesday: #ableg #COVID19AB https://t.co/rVGIBcjw8J — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 6, 2021

Calgary’s mass vaccination site opened yesterday and it sounds like everything went smoothly there. However, Alberta Pharmacies, who are now rolling out the vaccine to people with underlying health conditions are telling a different story. Many say they’ve been given too much of the vaccine and are having to scramble to find people who can take the shot before it expires. In some cases people outside of the eligibility are getting lucky and are getting the vaccination by chance, just so pharmacists don’t have any go to waste.

Some pharmacy employees describe getting far more doses of COVID vaccine than expected, working long hours to find eligible people. @CTVBMacfarlane https://t.co/uGMmnha1Iy — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 6, 2021

Vaccine Eligibility will be expanded today and more people will be able to book their shots under phase 2B. Anyone born in 1973 or earlier with an underlying health condition that has been specified by AHS will be able to book their vaccine starting at 8am today.

Tomorrow at 8 a.m., additional Albertans will be eligible to book a COVID-19 immunization as part of phase 2B through AHS online & Health Link 811. This includes Albertans with underlying health conditions born in or before 1973. https://t.co/DwkoS1laTH — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) April 6, 2021

A Calgary Emergency Room Doctor has released an EP. Dr. Grant Kennedy credits music for helping him with his mental health and serving as stress relief, especially since the start of the pandemic. He and his wife are both ER doctors in the city and have had a ton of anxiety of bringing the virus home to their three young children. His five-track EP called Away features songs written during the pandemic that chronicle the grief, stress and isolation he experienced.

One of our favourite actors is celebrating a birthday today! Happy Birthday to Paul Rudd! He turns 27 today. HA. JK. No one knows how old he actually is because he doesn't age.

omg it’s paul rudd’s 27th birthday everyone cheer pic.twitter.com/Qw02Bc9Ax5 — molly (@HOLLANDSCHRRY) April 6, 2021

Here's a Feel Good Story you can use today! A Couple in the US has adopted 7 children whose parents died in a car crash. This couple had previously fostered children, but more recently they were experiencing Empty Nest Syndrome. So when the woman saw the news story about the kids who were in need of a home, she knew she had to keep the family together. You can follow along with their story here.

