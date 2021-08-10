iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, August 10th

Twitter.com/wheeler244

More than 1000 Covid cases were reported in Alberta over the last three days and hospitalizations and ICU patients have also increased. Pediatricians with the Alberta Medical Association has joined the calls to have the Alberta government change its mind on ending testing and quarantining, which is supposed to happen in less than a week from now.

 

 

We won’t just be voting in a new Mayor in October, we’ll also be debating on whether or not to end Daylight savings time. A referendum is being worked into the municipal elections that will ask Albertans if they want to keep our time on the summer hours and eliminate the need to change our clocks twice a year. There will also be a referendum on the ending of Alberta’s equalization payments.

 

 

This dismal season of The Bachelorette is officially a wrap. Look, I know it’s reality TV and that a lot of it is staged and geared to go a certain way, but this season just seemed to take that to the next level and felt SUPER fake. Katie went from being absolutely devastated on the bathroom floor after Greg left the show to doing a complete 180 and decided Blake would do. And as a Blake fan, I feel he deserved better than being second choice, even if he doesn’t see it that way. The show DID end with Blake proposing, and I do wish the best for our Canadian Wildlife Dreamboat! But, bring on Bachelor in Paradise, which returns August 16th!

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is super exciting! The Perseid Meteor Shower hits its peak tonight! The shower is best seen if you head out of city limits and between the hours of midnight and 5am tonight! I was able to see the shower a few years go when I was in Northern Saskatchewan and it is SO glorious! Hope you get to see it! 

 

 

There's a super fun event kicking off in Calgary this week! Fort Calgary is hosting Grey Goose as they put on a Mini Putt Golf Event! Check out all the info on how you can reserve your tickets here. 

 

 

 

