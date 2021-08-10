Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, August 10th

More than 1000 Covid cases were reported in Alberta over the last three days and hospitalizations and ICU patients have also increased. Pediatricians with the Alberta Medical Association has joined the calls to have the Alberta government change its mind on ending testing and quarantining, which is supposed to happen in less than a week from now.

Pediatricians across Alberta are calling on the province to reconsider the impending removal of COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and mandated isolation, which they say places families at risk. @CTVRyanWhite #yyc https://t.co/MiZSQpGggY — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) August 9, 2021

We won’t just be voting in a new Mayor in October, we’ll also be debating on whether or not to end Daylight savings time. A referendum is being worked into the municipal elections that will ask Albertans if they want to keep our time on the summer hours and eliminate the need to change our clocks twice a year. There will also be a referendum on the ending of Alberta’s equalization payments.

It’s official: Alberta to vote on daylight saving time and equalization in October referendum: https://t.co/6xSfdyXnKA — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) August 9, 2021

This dismal season of The Bachelorette is officially a wrap. Look, I know it’s reality TV and that a lot of it is staged and geared to go a certain way, but this season just seemed to take that to the next level and felt SUPER fake. Katie went from being absolutely devastated on the bathroom floor after Greg left the show to doing a complete 180 and decided Blake would do. And as a Blake fan, I feel he deserved better than being second choice, even if he doesn’t see it that way. The show DID end with Blake proposing, and I do wish the best for our Canadian Wildlife Dreamboat! But, bring on Bachelor in Paradise, which returns August 16th!

Katie 1 week ago: I only want Greg. If he's leaving, book my flight home

Katie today: I love Blake and want to marry him, he's the only one 🙄 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/4x4xEmcIQW — 𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 darling (@the_real_keg) August 10, 2021

This could be the most dramatic #BachelorInParadise EVER 🤯🤯🤯 Get ready for Monday, Bachelor Nation! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/wynBFMNXTr — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 10, 2021

Congratulations to Katie and Blake on their engagement! 💍❤️ @neillane pic.twitter.com/7U4LuFN4RZ — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 10, 2021

This is super exciting! The Perseid Meteor Shower hits its peak tonight! The shower is best seen if you head out of city limits and between the hours of midnight and 5am tonight! I was able to see the shower a few years go when I was in Northern Saskatchewan and it is SO glorious! Hope you get to see it!

The #Perseids are back in view starting tonight! Tuesday and Thursday morning will likely yield the best view outside of Calgary. #yyc pic.twitter.com/ogeEX30qt6 — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) August 10, 2021

Last night around 11pm shooting south east towards Oroville - Milky Way with Perseid Meteor passing by 🌠 pic.twitter.com/bdfrTMmaJr — Wheels (@wheeler244) August 10, 2021

There's a super fun event kicking off in Calgary this week! Fort Calgary is hosting Grey Goose as they put on a Mini Putt Golf Event! Check out all the info on how you can reserve your tickets here.