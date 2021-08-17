iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, August 17th

Can we all collectively agree that seeing and hearing rain falling in Calgary is one of the most welcome things in a while? Sounds like it’s supposed to continue raining until the afternoon and our air quality has improved big time. BC also got a bit of rainfall yesterday but the situation is still really dire there. Residents and officials are asking tourists to stay away from the Okanagan and saving hotel rooms for evacuees and firefighters, some of who have been staying in tents.

Mount Royal University has revealed their back to school plan for this semester. Masks will be mandatory in classrooms and labs for all students and teachers, specifically in any gathering over 20 where distancing isn’t possible. While some universities in Canada have made vaccines mandatory for in person attendance, Mount Royal says they won’t do that, but do strongly encourage students get their shots. U of C announced last week that masks would NOT be mandatory, but there are lot of professors and students protesting that.

Bachelor in Paradise premiered last night and it brought EVERYTHING we’ve been missing about the show over the last two years. The awkwardness, the sexiness, the eye candy ALL the make outs and a very sad Grocery Store Joe! We also got a bonus- David Spade as the most delightful guest host! Give him ALL the money to make him the permanent host of the Bachelor! Next week we get a double dose with episodes on Monday and Tuesday night!

