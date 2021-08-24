Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, August 24th

Anyone going into the Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium for events will have to be fully vaccinated starting next month. The Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation says anyone going to a Flames, Hitmen or Stampeders games, as well as live events will have to show proof of vaccination. The requirements are in place for staff, fans AND players.

Two smaller scale live venues in Calgary have also announced that proof of vaccination will be needed to get into their events. The Palomino and Dickens Pub, two major Calgary staples, will only allow fully vaccinated people in, with the owner of Dickens saying he feels this is a way to move forward without the threat of having to close their business over and over.

The Province of BC has gone a step further and is putting vaccine requirements on ALL non-essential businesses. Vaccine Cards will be coming out this fall and will be needed to go to all restaurants, bars, movie theatres, live venues and casinos.

Hoping to curb the fourth COVID-19 wave in B.C., proof of vaccination status will soon be required for some non-essential businesses, officials announced Monday. https://t.co/USiU43FrmR — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) August 23, 2021

Today is a VERY important day in the world! IT’S PUMPKIN SPICED LATTE DAY!!! WHOOOO! The new fall menu will now be available at Starbucks! The classic PSL the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are back as well as the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone. They've also launched a non-pumpkin related fall beverage- the Apple Crisp Macchiato.

Introducing the Pumpkin Love O’ Meter, a quiz that separates the pumpkin likers from the pumpkin lovers. Find out where you fall. https://t.co/aImt4ouAMN pic.twitter.com/ghM41CkANe — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 23, 2021

Apple crisp macchiato joins pumpkin spice latte on the Starbucks menu https://t.co/VymzjagQ3h pic.twitter.com/a2BPBi7gG2 — Tonya Garcia (@tgarcianyc) August 24, 2021

Folks… fall is coming🍁 First pumpkin spice of the season. Also there’s a bunch of new flavors like Apple Crisp Macchiato!🍎 pic.twitter.com/CYxFbSh3qM — Andrea Eppy (@andreaeppy) August 24, 2021

Taylor Swift is on Tik Tok! She joined yesterday morning with a video lip syncing a hip hop song and revealing in the caption that the vinyl version of Taylor’s version of Red, featuring her re-recorded songs, is available for pre-sale on her website! She’s been on Tik Tok for less than 24 hours and has nearly 2 million followers.