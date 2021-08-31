Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, August 31st

The Province will being giving third doses of the COVID vaccine to a few people. Seniors living extended care facilities who received their 2nd dose 5 months ago can receive it and severely immunocompromised people who received their 2nd dose 8 weeks ago. Those who received the Astra Zeneca vaccine as their 1st shot can also get a 2nd does of Pfizer or Moderna since a bunch of countries don’t recognize that as an acceptable vaccine.

*

*

*

Team Canada will play for Gold at the International Women’s Hockey Championship! They went undefeated at the tournament being played at Winsport and will go on to play the US today at 5:30. Canada was the only team to beat the US and it was a SUPER intense game so expect a super exciting game!

*

*

*

Drake is getting ready to release his highly anticipated album Certified Love Boy this Friday, but he’s also taking the time to do super nice things for people who support him. A fan posted on Instagram thanking Drake for hooking his family up with a new accessible van so that they can take their special needs sister to doctor’s appointments. Drake responded in a comment on the fan’s post, writing “Love my g love to the family!!! Big wheels keep rolling!!!”

*

*

*

We’re getting another double shot of Bachelor in Paradise this week! Last night’s episode was intense and while there was a lot of broken hearts, our hearts collectively broke for the chocolate cake that was thrown in the fire in a fit of rage. Tonight three super high profile Bachelor Nation members show up in Paradise: Tia, Kendall, Grocery Store Joe’s Ex and Do the Damn Thing Becca Kauffman.

The biggest loss of the season!💔💔🎂 https://t.co/FnsF5MfWwZ — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 31, 2021

*

*

*

A photo of a Police Officer in the US is going super viral because the officer looks almost identical to Dwayne the Rock Johson. The officer works in Morgan County Alabama and The Rock has actually seen the side by side photo and responded.