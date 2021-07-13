iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, July 13th

KatieBach

*****BACHELORETTE SPOILERS AHEAD*****

 

Nashville North officials say 70% of people who have attended their Stampede party tent have shown proof of vaccination before entering. They say the other 30% have taken the on site rapid COVID test, with about 5 people testing positive, who were then asked to leave the grounds and contact AHS. The officials also responded to rumours on social media about bribes being taken by security to throw out rapid tests or not ask for vaccine proof, saying they are quote categorically false. About 22,000 people have gone to Nashville North since Thursday.

 

 

Today is Day 5 of the Calgary Stampede! The Recklaws play Nashville North and K-Os and Sam Roberts play the Stampede Summer Stage. The big Pancake Breakfasts this morning are at Market Mall and in Airdrie at Carstar.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A heads up if you’re venturing out to Fish Creek park over the next few days to enjoy the heat- Cougar warnings have been issued for Votier Flats in Canyon Meadows and Shannon Terrace south of Woodbine. Wildlife officials say to avoid walking alone and hang out in groups and keep your pets on a leash.

 

 

 

As one of the guys on the Bachelorette said during the rose ceremony, last night’s episode was a BLOOD BATH. Five guys got sent home on the same episode, one, a super front runner who had a super strong connection with Katie but who she says lacked a spark and then four more guys got the axe at the rose ceremony. Katie is down to 7 guys and the Men Tell All is scheduled for two weeks from now, so it looks like the season will be winding down early August, making way for Bachelor in Paradise with a tentative premiere date of August 16th. Just gotta hannngggg on and try to make it through this season ☹

 

 

 

 

