iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, July 20th

LukeProkop

There’s been an outpouring of love and support following Hockey Player Luke Prokop’s personal announcement yesterday. The Calgary Hitmen and Nashville Predators player came out as gay in a tweet yesterday saying that living his truth would allow him to be the best hockey player he can be. Being the first player under NHL contract to come out, his current team and his future one gave their words of encouragement and support and even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied to the tweet, thanking him for his message of positivity and courage. The NHL has also pledged a $100,000 donation to LGBTQ+ organizations in coordination with Luke’s announcement.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*

*

*

Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin Space Project launched into space this morning in a mission that lasted 11 minutes. On board were himself, his brother and the youngest and oldest person to ever make their way into space! An 18 year old from the Netherlands who's dad purchased the trip and and 82 year old Wally Funk who particpated in the space race back in the day but was denied the trip to space because she's a woman! Check the replay! 

 

The Canadian Border will be opening to fully vaccinated Americans in a few weeks. Starting August 9th, Americans will be able to enter Canada by providing proof of vaccination and will not need to quarantine. Not everyone will have to take a test and random testing will be in place instead. The plan is to allow people from other places in the world to enter the country starting in September. 

 

*

*
*

West Jet is apologizing to it’s customers for not offering refunds for flights that were cancelled early on in the pandemic. Instead, they offered credits, which of course many people have not been able to use for varying reasons. The airline says they are sorry for that choice and are now planning to issue cash refunds to everyone.

 

*

*

*

Halsey is a mom! The singer welcomed her first child last week on July 14th! She shared a photo of her and her boyfriend Alev Aydin holding their new bundle who they’ve named Ender Ridley, as well as an intimate photo of her baby breastfeeding. The caption says “Gratitude. For the most rare and euphoric birth. Powered by love.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com