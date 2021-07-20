Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, July 20th

There’s been an outpouring of love and support following Hockey Player Luke Prokop’s personal announcement yesterday. The Calgary Hitmen and Nashville Predators player came out as gay in a tweet yesterday saying that living his truth would allow him to be the best hockey player he can be. Being the first player under NHL contract to come out, his current team and his future one gave their words of encouragement and support and even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied to the tweet, thanking him for his message of positivity and courage. The NHL has also pledged a $100,000 donation to LGBTQ+ organizations in coordination with Luke’s announcement.

"I'm finally gonna be able to breathe and exhale and show the world the real me."



Luke Prokop talks with @emilymkaplan after he became the first active player under NHL contract to come out as gay. pic.twitter.com/JNOqUIYAsz — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2021

We’re so proud of you, Luke.



Representation matters and your courage will help so many others. We hope that future athletes won’t need to make these sort of statements & we remain committed to promoting inclusion & acceptance in our sport & supporting the LBGTQ+ community. https://t.co/tqoxNY8tZJ — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) July 19, 2021

The Nashville Predators organization is proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect. #HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/43grM47dJO — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 19, 2021

Congratulations, Luke! Thank you for speaking your truth and sharing this positive, courageous, and hopeful message. All of us back home in Canada are proud of you and the difference you’re going to make - and the difference you’re already making. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 19, 2021

The NHL announces a $100,000 donation to national LGBTQ+ organizations selected in coordination with @lukeprokop_6. pic.twitter.com/tepFGrXuoU — NHL (@NHL) July 19, 2021

Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin Space Project launched into space this morning in a mission that lasted 11 minutes. On board were himself, his brother and the youngest and oldest person to ever make their way into space! An 18 year old from the Netherlands who's dad purchased the trip and and 82 year old Wally Funk who particpated in the space race back in the day but was denied the trip to space because she's a woman! Check the replay!

The Canadian Border will be opening to fully vaccinated Americans in a few weeks. Starting August 9th, Americans will be able to enter Canada by providing proof of vaccination and will not need to quarantine. Not everyone will have to take a test and random testing will be in place instead. The plan is to allow people from other places in the world to enter the country starting in September.

The federal government announced Monday it will allow fully vaccinated American travellers into the country starting Aug. 9. @ctvkevingreen https://t.co/RcWcd5aUjT — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) July 19, 2021

West Jet is apologizing to it’s customers for not offering refunds for flights that were cancelled early on in the pandemic. Instead, they offered credits, which of course many people have not been able to use for varying reasons. The airline says they are sorry for that choice and are now planning to issue cash refunds to everyone.

WestJet apologized to customers Monday and announced it will issue a few refunds too. Ina Sidhu reports. https://t.co/C0JvvXa5Ka — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) July 20, 2021

Halsey is a mom! The singer welcomed her first child last week on July 14th! She shared a photo of her and her boyfriend Alev Aydin holding their new bundle who they’ve named Ender Ridley, as well as an intimate photo of her baby breastfeeding. The caption says “Gratitude. For the most rare and euphoric birth. Powered by love.