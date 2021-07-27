iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, July 27th

Ghostbusters

Another super exciting day in the Pool for the Team Canada Women in Tokyo! Kylie Masse has won Silver in the 100 m backstroke! We're also waking up to a Bronze Medal won by Canada's Women's Softball Team after they defeated Mexico, the first Canadian Medal in Softball ever!

 

 

There’s another absolutely incredible story to come from Day 4. A girl who went super viral at the age of 7 for landing a sweet skateboard trick while in a fairy costume won a silver medal in skateboarding yesterday. Rayssa Leal is only 13 and won for her country of Brazil and an absolute bad ass.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The trailer for the new Ghostbusters movie is out and it looks SOOOO good! It's been forever since this movie was shot in Alberta and now we finally get to watch it and try to spot scenes we recognize! Bonus points if you can tell us which location the Walmart scene was shot at!

 

 

 

 

Britney Spears’ new lawyer has officially filed to remove and suspend her dad from her conservatorship. He thanked Britney for her courage in a press conference following the court hearing and also thanked her fans and the Free Britney movement for tirelessly speaking out for her. The next hearing will happen at the end of September in the LA Superior Court.

 

 

It was actually a pretty emotional night on the Men Tell All Episode of the Bachelorette, with some heart wrenching moments as a contestant- spoiler alert- had to choose between his young son at home and Katie and poor sweet Andrew admitting his heart is still pretty broken. But the real moment everyone is talking about is when Connor, the dude who dressed up like a cat on night one and got dumped following a bad kiss, got his sweet redemption. When he was sitting in the hot seat discussing the kiss that lead to his being kicked off the show, one of the audience members INTERUPTED AND SAID THERE WAS NO WAY HE WAS A BAD KISSER AND THAT SHE’D LIKE TO FIND OUT FOR HERSELF. The audience member, Tara, and Connor, then had a super spicy make out while everyone cheered. Can’t wait to see where that relationship heads because based on the previews for the next couple of weeks, we’re not so sure this season ends in a proposal!

 

 

 

 

