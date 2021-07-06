Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, July 6th

Masks are no longer required in most Calgary places. It took city council a couple weeks to decide on the issue, but they have decided to repeal the bylaw that made masks mandatory in all public places since last August. Masks will still required on transit, in ride shares and taxis, health care facilities AND in city owned buildings like rec centres and libraries. Mayor Nenshi is pleading with people to respect the policies of individual businesses as some may decide to keep masking in place.

The mask mandate is officially over in Calgary but they're still needed while riding on transit as well as in taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. Certain health care settings will also still require a face covering.: #yyccc #yyc https://t.co/Mxm9gfU6XU — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) July 5, 2021

We’re three sleeps from the start of Stampede and the fireworks on Friday night’s kick off will be enjoyed across the province! Exact displays will be happening at the exact same time in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge on Friday.

Calgary Stampede fireworks to illuminate the sky over Edmonton, Lethbridge and Red Deerhttps://t.co/7ZuEVoS9iQ — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) July 5, 2021

The Montreal Canadiens avoided being swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning in game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. They held on to play another day after winning in overtime. There were more riots in Montreal following the win and tear gas had to be used on the crowd with a bunch of people being arrested.

The streets of Montreal are FIRED UP pic.twitter.com/FLFwx9FsX3 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) July 6, 2021

Riot police have cleared out Habs fans from outside the Bell Centre. @Xiaoli_3000 breaks down the scene. pic.twitter.com/YMrzb1tkVT — CityNews Montreal (@CityNewsMTL) July 6, 2021

Do we dare say this season of the Bachelorette may be starting to take a bit more of an interesting turn? Drama got stirred up when a guy from a previous season showed up- Canadian Blake, who many compare to the lion from Madagascar, was on Claire/Tayshia’s season and he immediately got a group date AND a rose. The teaser for the next few episodes also shows another mystery man showing up…there’s no way it’s Matt James, the guy Katie originally dated in the franchise, right? Either way, this may just be enough to keep me hanging out through the season!

The top half of Blake’s face is John Travolta in Grease, the bottom half of Blake’s face is the lion from Madagascar #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/C6zqLt8OlO — polly pickpocket (@PickpocketPolly) June 29, 2021

Doesn't it feel as if Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been "getting married" for a very long time? Well, it finally happened on the weekend! The bride wore white stiletto cowboy boots with her Vera Wang “party dress” for the reception. Of course, their love blossomed while they were competing coaches on CTV's THE VOICE, which will be back for Season 21 in the fall, with Shelton joined by Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and newcomer Ariana Grande in the coaches' chairs.

Gwen Stefani exchanged vows with musician Blake Shelton at the weekend, and her @VeraWang gown was perfect for an original rock chick. https://t.co/FNfPgUIB0d — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 6, 2021