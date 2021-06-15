Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, June 15th

The Calgary Stampede committee announced their plans to hold the 10 day event in a way that will keep safety as the main priority. They say sanitizing stations will be set up everywhere, line ups will be distanced and masks will be encouraged but not mandatory by attendees while outside. Employees will be required to wear a mask. They have hinted that proof of vaccination or a recent negative covid test may be required to enter some events at the grounds including the Nashville North Tent.

The Calgary Stampede unveiled more of its safety plans ahead of this year's event including capacity limits at all venues, additional sanitization stations on the grounds and a masking protocol for both front-line staff and volunteers. @TeriFikowski https://t.co/lw298UsAJ1 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 14, 2021

Details on Alberta’s Vaccination Lottery were announced yesterday. 3 one million dollar prizes will be given away with the first one being drawn on the same day that Alberta goes into Stage 3 and lifts all restrictions. You have to register for the lottery and will have to provide proof that you’ve had your first dose if you are drawn as the winner. The second lotter will be drawn in August and the third in September and those winners will have to prove they are fully vaccinated with two doses. When you register you’re automatically entered for all three draws and Jason Kenney says more prizes will be added and they are looking at adding prizes that people aged 12-17 will be able to win. To register, click here.

Here's how Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine lottery will work: https://t.co/g6rwV5Mtvv — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 14, 2021

The local State of Emergency has been lifted for Calgary. The city now has only 1200 active cases, a steep decline from the peak of the third wave when we had over 11,500 active cases in Calgary alone. Mayor Nenshi is encouraging Calgarians to continue following public health measures and to get immunized with both doses of the COVID vaccine as soon as possible. The mask bylaw does remain in effect. 115 new cases were reported yesterday.

State of Local Emergency lifted in Calgary as of Monday: @Dave_Dormer https://t.co/Xpxbh3DQOP — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 14, 2021

Bachelorette Katie proved she is NOT messing around when it comes to finding a husband on last night’s episode. In only episode two she booted a guy after one question was raised about him being there for the wrong reasons. One of the men, Karl, then out of nowhere raised Katie’s suspicions of ALL the guys after telling her to watch out for more wolves in sheep’s clothing, but not ever giving a name. And honestly, he kinda just pulled that outta his butt. It was a cliff hanger and we won’t get to see who else goes home until next Monday.

For the first time since rekindling their romance in April, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted full-on making out in public. Bennifer went to dinner at Nobu in Malibu on June 13, and there was no shortage of PDA during their meal. Paparazzi cameras caught Jen and Ben at the dinner table, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Post Malone is showing off his new million-dollar smile! He transformed his teeth with a set of porcelain veneers featuring two diamond fangs. The dentist who performed it is known as “The Father of Diamond Dentistry,” and revealed the final results of Posty’s new diamond fangs on his Instagram page. The caption revealed that the teeth, including two diamond fangs with a total weight of 12 carats, cost a whopping $1,600,000 ($1.94m CAD).