Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, June 1st

A second vigil was held at City Hall last night in memory of the 215 children who were found buried at the Kamloops Residential School, and in honour of all those that suffered at the hands of residential schools. I watched the livestream on it on Twitter and I so wish I had gone to be there in person. It was incredibly emotional with drum circles and honour songs and seeing little girls dancing in jingle dresses a heartbreaking reminder of the little children who were taken from their homes and families.

Candlelight vigil outside Calgary city hall for victims of residential schools. https://t.co/nyflkXFs0d — The Sprawl (@sprawlalberta) June 1, 2021

Breaking news this morning: Langevin School in Bridgeland has changed its name. It is now known as Riverside Junior High after students have been calling for it to be changed for years because of the association the name Langevin has with Residential Schools. Mayor Nenshi joined the calls yesterday, saying the names needed to be changed immediately, saying that Bishop Grandin should change their name as well.

BREAKING: A school in northeast Calgary, which beared the name of an architect of Canada's residential school system for decades, has a new name. @CTVRyanWhite #yyc #residentialschools https://t.co/fnxRCsFhdp — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 1, 2021

Calgary's mayor is calling on the city's public and Catholic school boards to immediately rename Langevin School and Bishop Grandin School — both named after architects of Canada's residential school system. @dave_dormer https://t.co/IZJUm3vM4Q — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 1, 2021

821 children died in Residential Schools in Alberta, that we know about. The provincial government announced last night that funding will providing for an on all the sites of those schools following the horrific discovery in Kamloops. Today marks the start of Indigenous History Month in Canada.

Funding to find unmarked Indigenous graves in Alberta to be granted by province: https://t.co/AUDAN3EBBH — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 1, 2021

A ton of Alberta businesses are able to open up again today! Personal and Wellness services at places like salons, tattoo shops, medispas, can all be made by appointment and bars and restaurants can reopen their patios. Outdoor gatherings are now allowed to hold 10 people and retail can have 15% of their capacity.

WATCH: Calgary business owner excited as restrictions ease ahead of plans for second doses. @TysonFedorTV reports: #yyc https://t.co/lllloHZmB8 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 1, 2021

The first look at the Sponge Bob Squarepants Spin Off The Patrick Star Show has been released!