Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, June 22nd

For the first time since August, Alberta reported double digits of new COVID cases. 60 new cases were announced yesterday and Calgary fell below 1000 active cases.

City Council debated whether or not to drop the mask bylaw at the same time the province does, but they’ve decided to put off making a final decision until July 5th, which is still after the easing of all restrictions in the province on July 1st. It sounds like most council members feel we should keep masks in place on transit and indoors at least until the end of July to give more people a chance to be fully vaccinated.

The Canadian Government announced that travel restrictions will also be loosed on July 5th and fully vaccinated Canadians will no longer have to stay in a quarantine hotel. Travellers will be required to show proof of vaccination and prove that they have isolation plans in place for the duration of time it takes for their COVID tests to come back. Children under 12 who are unable to get vaccinated yet will still be allowed to accompany their parents but they will have to quarantine for 14 days, just not in one of those hotels.

And Lotto Vax Alberta has had more prizes added to the pot. No, not scholarships for people 12-17 who can’t win the money but got their shots. Stampede Prize Packages. Over 600 Stampede Prizes have been put up for grabs for people who have been vaccinated including admissions, midway and rodeo passes. The draw for those prizes, along with the first million dollar giveaway, will be made July 1st, the day we enter Stage 3 of reopening.

Science has finally come up with a cure for the hiccups! OH. MY. GOODNESS. I can't be the only one who lives with someone who gets hiccups all the time and gets angry when they can't get rid of them! So in comes the HICCAWAY! It's an L-shaped straw and a new study found it works 92% of the time. Two holes at the bottom of the straw create a small amount of pressure when you drink water through it. And that pressure repositions your diaphragm just enough to stop hiccups immediately. You can them on Amazon!