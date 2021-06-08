Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, June 8th

A horrifying hit and run in Ontario is being investigated as an act of terrorism. Four members of the same family were killed in London when a man slammed into them with his truck while they were standing on a sidewalk. The family members were Muslim and police say the attack was targeted. A 9 year old boy was the only survivor and is recovering in hospital. Mayor Nenshi tweeted “Join me in grief and anger. Check-in on your Muslim friends and neighbours. That’s a kindness. But ask yourselves, what else can I do? What’s my role in creating a truly anti-racist society? What can I do today?”

Our hearts and our love are with you and your community, @ldnontmayor. I hope this spurs all of us to think about how we fight racism and religious bigotry in our own communities. All of us. Every day. Against terrorism like this. Against the smaller things too. 1/ https://t.co/83r1SEAoSu — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) June 8, 2021

The National Council of Canadian Muslims is condemning the heartbreaking attack and calling for all to stand up against the rising Islamophobic Violence across Canada.

BREAKING: The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) is beyond horrified and demands justice after the horrific hate-motivated car attack on a Muslim family in London, Ontario who were out for a walk on Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/o1wXqjpnRb — NCCM (@nccm) June 7, 2021

Premiere Jason Kenney announced that Stage 2 of the Reopening Plan will be going ahead starting this Thursday. Gyms, movie theatres and libraries can open again and indoor dining will be allowed again. Outdoor gatherings can also expand to 20 people and there will be no restrictions on children’s activities. Only 126 new cases were announced yesterday, the lowest number since October.

Alberta will move to Stage 2 of its reopening plan on June 10, Premier Jason Kenney confirmed on Monday. @VirginiaCTV https://t.co/wk6CKS1F9L — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 8, 2021

Calgary’s first drive through vaccine clinic opened in the NE yesterday. The goal now is to make getting the COVID vaccine as easy as possible. Jason Kenney is urging anyone who wants the shot to go get it now. We’re 126,000 doses away from being able to even look at stage three and less than 100,000 appointments are booked over the next few weeks.

Although the province is set to transition to Stage 2 of the reopening plan later this week, Alberta’s premier said “diminishing demand” for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines could delay the move to fully reopen by the end of the month.#COVID19ABhttps://t.co/lppfolNcWR — Stephanie Babych (@BabychStephanie) June 8, 2021

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette kicked off last night! For those of you who don’t totally follow Bachelor Nation, Katie is the one who showed up with a…toy…to her first night on Matt James’ season back in January. She became known for being down to earth, super open about allllll the things and for standing up to bullies. She got to meet 30 guys last night and the stand outs, not necessarily for good reasons, include a guy who dressed as a cat, a zipper salesman, a SKIN salesman who showed up in an RV and a man named QAURTNEY. The new season has a very different and fresh feeling to it as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams have taken over hosting duties! LOVING it.

One guy sells zippers, but this guy sells skin? Is that correct? #bachelorette #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/J5oFIzLb67 — Danaye Maier (@Danayemaier) June 8, 2021