Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, March 16th

Details on the next phases of COVID vaccinations were announced yesterday. Phase 2B will launch in April and that will include people between 18 and 65 that have underlying health conditions, including cancer, heart disease and diabetes and more- about 600,000 people. Following that, it’ll open to more health care workers. A mass vaccination site is being set up in Downtown Calgary at the Telus Convention Centre- that’ll open April 5th.

Calgary to get a large COVID-19 vaccination centre downtown. pic.twitter.com/Tkdh5jbvxI — Scott Dippel (@CBCScott) March 15, 2021

BACHELOR SPOILERS AHEAD, MY FRIENDS. It truly was a historic Bachelor Season Finale as Matt James’ season did NOT end the way that he would have liked. However, it was NOT happily ever after. Matt revealed on the After the Final Rose Special that they parted ways after Rachel’s past of Racial Insensitivity and Ignorance came to light. Matt said Rachael’s past made him realize the huge differences they have and that Rachael needs to put in a lot of work to educate herself. It was an incredibly raw and real ending to a season of a lot of ups and downs and Emmanuel Acho did an INCREDIBLE job of making some really hard but needed conversations happen. A decent recap of the whole episode can be found here.

And of course, Bachelor Social Media went OFF through out the whole night.

A HUGE Bachelorette Announcement! There will be TWO seasons of the Bachelorette this year featuring two women from Matt’s season! The woman who brought a…adult toy on the first night, but more importantly, was a hero who stood up against toxic girls and bullies KATIE! And then, and spoiler alert here, the woman who’s heart Matt SHATTERED, Elementary School Teacher Michelle! The shows will also be hosted by former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Katie will go first, her season will air this spring and Michelle's season will happen this fall!

SPOILER ALERT! So nice we wanted it _____. Get ready for #TheBachelorette this year like never before 😉🌹 pic.twitter.com/W4MKBlGLxs — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 16, 2021

An Alberta Woman has gone super viral on Tik Tok after featuring a bunch of different household chores life hacks! One of her videos has 6 million views and it features her showing the EASIEST way to hang up a bunch of clothes! Carol Larson is from the Southern Alberta town Coalhurst also now has 1 million followers and her husband jokes that they’ll surely be living in a huge mansion any day now!