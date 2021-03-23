Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, March 23rd

Alberta will not be moving into the next Phase of reopening just yet. While hospitalizations are below 300, the benchmark for allowing movie theatres and casinos to open, they have been steadily increasing and it’s expected they’ll reach that number by the weekend. The province leads the country in variant cases and has the move active cases per capita in the country at the moment. Pausing on Phase 3 also means that indoor gatherings between households are not allowed.

Members of Calgary’s Muslim Community are speaking out after a girl under the age of 16 was attacked in Prince’s Island Park on the weekend. They say that while they are saddened by the hate crime, they are not shocked by it, especially since there’s been a rise in these incidents in the province recently. The girl was walking with a friend when a 28 year old woman yelled racial slurs, punched and kicked her and ripped her hijab. Mayor Nenshi sent his thoughts out to the victims and Calgary Police have charged Bridgette Serverite with common assault.

In the coolest video of the week, an Iceland man has captured STUNNING footage of a volcano erupting with his drone. He risked losing the drone as he flew the camera directly over the lava, but miraculously it stayed working. The volcano is near Iceland's capital, Reykjavik. The closest town is about 10 km away and so far there hasn’t been any damage or injuries from the volcano.

Bjorn Steinbekk risked losing his FPV drone as he flew the camera directly over the lava as it continued to shoot and spill from the Fagradalsfjall volcano near Iceland's capital, Reykjavik. pic.twitter.com/Uo3swR3q63 — Channel 5 News (@5_News) March 22, 2021

Post Malone has gone country. Well kind of! It’s for a good cause! He performed a Brad Paisley cover during a Texas Relief Benefit, raising money for people affected by the snow storms a couple months back. Skip to 2:03:55 to check it out!

Have we told you lately how much we love teachers? If we haven’t, it’s something we feel very strongly in our hearts. They work so hard to keep a bit of normalcy for their students and this teacher is no different. He went viral on Tik Tok for taking his students on a virtual field trip to the zoo.