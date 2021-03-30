Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, March 30th

A Covid 19 Vaccine Set Back- Alberta Health Services has announced they’ll be temporarily suspending the use of the Astra Zeneca vaccine in people under the age of 55. This is something we’ve been seeing happen around the world, but now Canada is following with concerns that they cause blood clots in a small amount of people 4-20 after the shot. Dr. Hinshaw says people who have already received the vaccine are at very low risk and that more studies will be going into it. We were supposed to received about 3 million doses of that the AZ version of the vaccine in the next month.

Insane winds and blowing snow are being blamed for a pile up involving 70 vehicles on the Trans Canada yesterday morning. Somehow, only 7 people were taken to hospital, 2 with serious injuries, but everyone is expect to make it. Video of the conditions and the aftermath is pretty intense! Truck Driver Mark Anthony Malinab — who posts videos to his YouTube page titled Pinoy Trucker and has nearly 80,000 subscribers — was headed from Winnipeg to B.C. carrying a load of meat when the crash happened just after 7 a.m. near Range Road 204. He captured the road conditions on his Go Pro and also raced to help the driver of a truck that flipped over.

The woman behind the biggest song of the year announced her follow up single! Olivia Rodrigo, singer of Drivers License, announced a new single will be coming out this Thursday and that it’ll be called Déjà vu. This Thursday IS April Fools Day, but Olivia assures us this is not a prank! Can she follow up her massive hit with another?! Can’t wait to hear it!

Emma Stone is a MOM! The actress gave birth to a baby girl, her first child, two weeks ago according to TMZ. No word on a name or anything like that! Emma is set to appear in one of the biggest movies of the year, Cruella, which starts streaming on Disney+ on May 26th.

Olympic Wrestle Erica Wiebe is making the most of the chilly start to spring here in Calgary. She posted a photo on Twitter of her laying on a piece of ice on the Bow River in a bathing suit! Hey, when you can’t travel for spring break, you’ve gotta make the most of it and create your own beach!