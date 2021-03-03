Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, March 3rd

Bar and Restaraunt Owners in Calgary are going to be allowed to extend their patios again this spring! City Council says they'll let businesses use sidewalks, roadways and parking lots to help up their capacity and of course to give customers a safe outdoor dining option. The city will waive permits and license fees for this year.

*

Organizers of the Calgary Stampede say that they’re hopeful that the event will go ahead in some form this summer. While a lot of sports and festivals have already decided to postpone, reps for the Stampede say they’re looking at different ways they do things so that there’s at least some type of Stampede presence. Dr Hinshaw talked about large gatherings for the summer, saying it will of course depend on case numbers and hospitalizations but also how many people are able to get the vaccine.

Guidance for summer festivals, events coming 'soon' as some organizers opt to postpone events: @CTVJKanygin https://t.co/0JNjlqLNvm — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) March 3, 2021

*

Dolly Parton has received the COVID Vaccine that she helped to fund. She got her dose of the Moderna Vaccine! She donated $1 million dollars to research team behind the Moderna shot last year, helping to make the immunization a reality and now she is one step closer to being protected from the virus! LOVE her little vaccine song that she sings to one of my all time favourite songs! Check it out!

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

*

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just continue to be absolute beauties. They donated $250,000 this week to the Influence Mentoring Society, an organization that helps support Indigenous youth get access to post-secondary education in Canada.

The organization said, “Influence Mentoring Society looks to create better opportunities for Indigenous Youth in pursuit of post-secondary careers, in a model inspired by the spirit of collaboration across culture. Reynolds’ and Lively’s funding will bring this vision one step closer to reality.” Absolutely amazing how this couple always wants to help!

*

Big Brother Canads returns tonight! The show was cancelled midseason last year over COVID concerns, but it returns tonight! There are 3 Alberta houseguests including a 23 year old Calgary man named Breydon! GO BREYDON! Check out all the houseguests.