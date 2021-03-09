Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, March 9th!

The province relaxed a couple more public health measures yesterday after part of phase 2 was delayed last week. Retail stores will not be able to up their capacity to 25% of their fire code and sports and rec activities are now extended to include college and university programs, like they included children’s sports last week. Activities can include 10 people and masks and distancing are mandatory.

Alberta’s Health Minister says we’re on a good track right now with hospitalizations and ICU cases declining and vaccinations ramping up.

People will be allowed to book the Astra Zeneca vaccine starting tomorrow with people born in 1957, unless you’re indigenous, in which case the birth year allowed to book will be 1970. For ALL that info, head here!

The Centre for Disease Control is giving us a little glimpse into what the future holds as we do continue to see more people get the COVID19 vaccine. They say fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with others who are vaccinated without taking any precautions, BUT they advise people still mask and social distance in public spaces.

A massive underground party in Edmonton was busted by police over the weekend. Over 200 people were found in a strip mall beauty salon way after normal business hours Saturday night. There haven’t been any fines just yet, but police are working with Alberta Health Services to figure out if there should be.

Shout to Cobbs Adventure Park and the kind hearted humans that work there. They rescued a Walloby a few years back and have shared the progress he’s made. Pablo is SO freaking precious, but a warning, his story could be disturbing to some, as he was rescued from what his new caregivers believe was a dog fighting ring, where he was possibly used as bait.

It was Fantasy Suite Night on the Bachelor and Matt is now down to his final two women. I will not give ANY spoilers here, but one of the dates the last three women went on raised quote a few eyebrows. Matt took Michelle on a Dutch Spa date where they soaked their feet in oatmeal, drenched each other in melted butter and took a milk bath together. Why do I find all of that potentially relaxing but not the slightest bit romantic?! Ha! The final episode of this bizarre season is next Monday night. This meme…if you watched, you know hahaha