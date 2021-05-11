Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Another expanding of the vaccine eligibility saw thousands more Albertans hop online to try to book a COVID shot. Anyone over 12 and up can now get their immunization and by yesterday afternoon over 130,000 people booked new appointments. If you are finding it tough to get an appointment through AHS or you weren’t able to get in for a few weeks, keep monitoring the Pharmacy Bookings as more and more appointment times keep popping up there.

Thousands of newly eligible Albertans spent time online Monday securing a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, now that anyone 12 can book. @CTVInaSidhu https://t.co/06lc6W1FxU — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) May 11, 2021

This is a great Twitter feed to help you try to track down a COVID vaccine at a Calgary Pharmacy.

* * *

City Council wants to increase the fines for people not following the mask bylaw in Calgary. It’s proposed that the ticket would go from costing 100 dollars to 500 dollars for anyone going against public health measures. This is part of the response to the repeated protests that are taking over parts of downtown Calgary, while the province has also increased fines to start at $2000 now, instead of $1000.

* * *

City Council has also agreed to have a trial run for allowing alcohol in some Calgary parks. Starting June 1, drinking will be allowed in some certain parks, but only at tables with signs marking them as part of the pilot. People can either book the tables in advance or just bring their food and drinks to the space, if it isn’t already being used. Details on which parks will be chosen will come in the future.

Drinking a beer or sipping on a glass of wine in a park could become a reality for Calgarians of legal age this summer. @VirginiaCTV https://t.co/1dN0B5e07b — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) May 10, 2021

***

Absolutely NO ONE saw this one coming. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are…back…together?!? WHAT?! Jlo of course split from ARod a few weeks ago and I guess Jenn and Ben have been talking a bit and after seeing each other at the Vax Live taping, took off to Montana, just the two of them for week. Friend of the couple say the chemistry is undeniable. The pair were together from 2002-2003 when they broke up just days before they were supposed to get married.

17 years after calling off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back: “The chemistry is unreal." https://t.co/1JVBeh1eMs pic.twitter.com/1T4HJwZHg3 — E! News (@enews) May 10, 2021

***

Sweet heavenly TV Lords, our Grey’s Anatomy prayers have been answered!! The show, who’s future has been completely up in the air, has been renewed for at least one more season. Many fans are disappointed with this season, which as completely been focused on COVID, and say this should be the end, but Meredith deserves better than to go out like this! Hopefully next season is more about her finding her happily ever after.

Crisis Averted: Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 18 https://t.co/ySRPBr5w4k — E! News (@enews) May 10, 2021

***

This is Us is back tonight, kicking off the three last episodes of this very up and down season. Let’s hope it ends on a high note heading into it’s sixth and final season!