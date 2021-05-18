iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, May 18th

Premiere Jason Kenney said a plan to start easing health restrictions will be announced either late this week or early next week. Yesterday marked the first time the province’s case count was below 1000 since March and is a sharp decrease from just two weeks ago when we saw well over 2000 cases per day a couple of times. Kenney says the re-opening will be based on vaccination rates and hospitalizations, which are unfortunately still quite high.

Starting next week, you’ll be able to buy a rapid Covid test through some Shoppers Drug Mart locations! The test will cost $40 and you’re being asked to make an appointment before heading down. The tests are also for people who do NOT have symptoms and haven’t had close contact with a confirmed case. Results will be given within 15-20 minutes of your test.

There has been a small change to the provincial restrictions. Drive In Events are now ALLOWED! There had been a ton ton of Drive In movies and concerts planned because of some confusion over the rules. They were all cancelled last week but after some push back from organizers, Dr. Deena Hinshaw has decided to allow them now. If you attend an event, you must be with your own family or your cohort if you live alone. 

Ariana Grande is a married woman! She married Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent from New York in a super tiny, super private ceremony at her house with less than 20 guests. The couple have been together since early 2020 and  got engaged around Christmas time, when she posted her giant diamond and pearl ring to Instagram.

Do you remember Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia?! He shot to fame during the Raptors Championship season in 2019 but has been at every single home game for the Raps since 1995 when they started. Well now he’s been Inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame! He’s the first fan to ever be given a tribute at the Hall of Fame and his display features his photo, some Raptors memorabilia and a turban like the one he wears. Amazing.

 

