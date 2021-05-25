Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, May 25th

It’s Back to School Day for the 17th time since the school year started! All students K-12 will be heading back after learning from home for the last few weeks. While that can be a stressful thing for students and teachers and parents, but today ALSO marks one month until the LAST DAY of school for most students!

After weeks of remote learning, the majority of Alberta's students will return to the classroom Tuesday. @StephThomasCTV https://t.co/PAiBIAUEVc — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) May 25, 2021

Covid case numbers are down in the province, but quite a bit, as new case rates hit their lowest in months- only 457 cases were discovered yesterday.

North East Calgary is getting a much needed commercial development. A new shopping centre is planned at the intersection of Country Hills Boulevard and Cornerstone Boulevard NE would provide amenities and a long-awaited new grocery store for people living in Cornerstone, Redstone, Cityscape and Skyview Ranch.

The first Canadian team has been eliminated from the NHL Post Season. The Edmonton Oilers have been SWEPT by the Winnipeg Jets after a game that went into triple over time last night. As someone who married in to the Oilers fandom, that playoff series STUNG. But hey, Shout out to Sobey’s, the best grocery store in Calgary! They’re keeping Oilers fans AND This is Us fans in mind this week with a big Kleenex sale..yep…blow out prices!

Who wants to win a Stanley cup in an empty building anyway? Right??? RIGHT!?!?.... right?.... pic.twitter.com/wpplsLifMp — Ryan Maier (@TherealRyMy) May 25, 2021

Speaking of This is Us, the season finale airs tonight! It’s been a very roller coaster season, production wise, with huge delays between episodes from delays due to COVID. It’s made even the biggest This Is Us fans (me) feel like this season was tough to get into, but hopefully we get the feels we crave from tonight’s episode. Next season will be the show’s last!

You're invited.



The #ThisIsUs season finale starts Tuesday at a special time, 10/9c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/Wd3c4iWfsj — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) May 21, 2021

And if you’re looking for some new music, check out the latest single from my brother Ryan and his band Whale and the Wolf. They shot, directed and edited this entire video themselves and it’s SOOOO good! Check out Veins.