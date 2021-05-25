iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, May 25th

This is Us

It’s Back to School Day for the 17th time since the school year started! All students K-12 will be heading back after learning from home for the last few weeks. While that can be a stressful thing for students and teachers and parents, but today ALSO marks one month until the LAST DAY of school for most students!

 

 

Covid case numbers are down in the province, but quite a bit, as new case rates hit their lowest in months- only 457 cases were discovered yesterday.

*

*

North East Calgary is getting a much needed commercial development. A new shopping centre is planned at the intersection of Country Hills Boulevard and Cornerstone Boulevard NE would provide amenities and a long-awaited new grocery store for people living in Cornerstone, Redstone, Cityscape and Skyview Ranch.

*

*

*

The first Canadian team has been eliminated from the NHL Post Season. The Edmonton Oilers have been SWEPT by the Winnipeg Jets after a game that went into triple over time last night. As someone who married in to the Oilers fandom, that playoff series STUNG. But hey, Shout out to Sobey’s, the best grocery store in Calgary! They’re keeping Oilers fans AND This is Us fans in mind this week with a big Kleenex sale..yep…blow out prices!

 

*

*

*

Speaking of This is Us, the season finale airs tonight! It’s been a very roller coaster season, production wise, with huge delays between episodes from delays due to COVID. It’s made even the biggest This Is Us fans (me) feel like this season was tough to get into, but hopefully we get the feels we crave from tonight’s episode. Next season will be the show’s last!

 

*

*

*

And if you’re looking for some new music, check out the latest single from my brother Ryan and his band Whale and the Wolf. They shot, directed and edited this entire video themselves and it’s SOOOO good! Check out Veins.

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com