Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, May 4th

Alberta Teachers are finally eligible for the COVID vaccine. After months of pleading with the province to be included in the list of eligible front line workers, teachers, support staff and child care workers can book appointments starting tomorrow. Bus drivers, custodians and education assistants are part of the group as well.

UPDATED: Alberta adds teachers to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list https://t.co/A4MmfPogZf — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) May 3, 2021

*

In yesterday’s Press Conference Jason Kenney pleaded again with Albertans to take COVID seriously and said that more restrictions will be coming today in an attempt to salvage the health care system. Nearly 700 people are in hospital with COVID with 154 in the ICU.

STORY: Alberta reports 2,012 #COVID19AB cases, Kenney says more restrictions coming Tuesday https://t.co/OY2yMBpIDB — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) May 3, 2021

*

One of the richest couples on the planet is splitting up. Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce on Twitter yesterday. They’ll continue to run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest charitable foundation in the world which has spent 53 Billion dollars on different causes since 2000.

*

Paw Patrol The Movie is going to be MASSIVE and the cast is starting to be rolled out. The pups will all be voiced by their original actors but Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel have also signed on. Kim Kardashian is ALSO joining the cast as a new pup, a Poodle named Delores. The movie comes out in August with the first full trailer being released next week!

Ruff, resourceful, and ready to rescue! Help is on the way with this exclusive first look at PAW Patrol: The Movie over at @People. 🐶 #PAWPatrolMovie hits theatres August 20! https://t.co/KkS4yZBvlS — PAW Patrol: The Movie (@PAWPatrolMovie) May 3, 2021

*

Today is May the Fourth, or STAR WARS DAY! May the Fourth Be With You! City Councillor Jyoti Gondek serving up the coolest breakfast in Calgary today!