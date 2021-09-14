Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, September 14th
One of the most exciting and eye pleasing nights in fashion went down last night. The Met Gala featured the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
Lil Nas X absolutely stole the show with an incredible golden suit of armour!
.@LilNasX is officially #MetGala royalty! 👑👏 pic.twitter.com/LMd7K8jlUj— People (@people) September 14, 2021
Billie Eilish says she was channeling Holiday Barbie, but also gave us some Marilyn Monroe vibes!
This is not a DRILL...@billieeilish!!! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CY46nVItMC— MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021
Dan Levy's pastel pant suit was designed to showcase “the resilience and the love and the joy” of the LGBTQIA+ community.
We need to take a moment for Dan Levy's #MetGala look, which makes a powerful statement about the LGBTQIA+ community.https://t.co/kr6mDqQQ0w— British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) September 14, 2021
Kim Kardashian finally accepting that she's in her sisters' shadow
Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian together on the #MetGala carpet. pic.twitter.com/ye8HAaFJS9— #MetGalaOutfits (@MetGalaOutfits) September 14, 2021
Rihanna looking real cozy in a comforter style dress
EVERYBODY CALM DOWN THE QUEEN RIHANNA IS COMING TO SAVE THE DAY #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/hQigcllfyl— roo (@here4agoodtimex) September 14, 2021
Zoe Kravitz looking like perfection, as always
I THINK WE CAN ALL AGREE THAT ZOE KRAVITZ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2S0cpdFQaP— ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) September 14, 2021
Hailee Steinfeld is unrecognizable with her new blonde lob!
Blonde pixie bombshell! An almost unrecognizable @HaileeSteinfeld had us doing a double take at the #MetGala. More pics: https://t.co/2BTMGDpIls pic.twitter.com/u9gIciNBo1— ExtraTV (@extratv) September 14, 2021
Shawn and Camila! OH MY LORD!! So beautiful and look like they're having the best time!
Shawn and Camila looking gorgeous, sexy, and in love and just having the time of their lives at the Met Gala 2021 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/q3kval8zMk— Shawmila Janey (@newshawmilafan) September 14, 2021
And we're not sure what Frank Ocean's statement is here, but we brought a green faced animatronic doll with him to the red carpet!
Frank Ocean with a lime green baby at the #MetGala. https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/BnbCOmvZrZ— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021
And in an incredible piece of the internet NOT related to the Met Gala: RYAN REYNOLDS AND WILL FERRELL PERFORMING THE MOST MESMERIZING TIK TOK CHALLENGE EVER!