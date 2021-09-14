Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, September 14th

One of the most exciting and eye pleasing nights in fashion went down last night. The Met Gala featured the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Lil Nas X absolutely stole the show with an incredible golden suit of armour!

Billie Eilish says she was channeling Holiday Barbie, but also gave us some Marilyn Monroe vibes!

Dan Levy's pastel pant suit was designed to showcase “the resilience and the love and the joy” of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We need to take a moment for Dan Levy's #MetGala look, which makes a powerful statement about the LGBTQIA+ community.https://t.co/kr6mDqQQ0w — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) September 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian finally accepting that she's in her sisters' shadow

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian together on the #MetGala carpet. pic.twitter.com/ye8HAaFJS9 — #MetGalaOutfits (@MetGalaOutfits) September 14, 2021

Rihanna looking real cozy in a comforter style dress

EVERYBODY CALM DOWN THE QUEEN RIHANNA IS COMING TO SAVE THE DAY #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/hQigcllfyl — roo (@here4agoodtimex) September 14, 2021

Zoe Kravitz looking like perfection, as always

I THINK WE CAN ALL AGREE THAT ZOE KRAVITZ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2S0cpdFQaP — ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) September 14, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld is unrecognizable with her new blonde lob!

Blonde pixie bombshell! An almost unrecognizable @HaileeSteinfeld had us doing a double take at the #MetGala. More pics: https://t.co/2BTMGDpIls pic.twitter.com/u9gIciNBo1 — ExtraTV (@extratv) September 14, 2021

Shawn and Camila! OH MY LORD!! So beautiful and look like they're having the best time!

Shawn and Camila looking gorgeous, sexy, and in love and just having the time of their lives at the Met Gala 2021 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/q3kval8zMk — Shawmila Janey (@newshawmilafan) September 14, 2021

And we're not sure what Frank Ocean's statement is here, but we brought a green faced animatronic doll with him to the red carpet!

And in an incredible piece of the internet NOT related to the Met Gala: RYAN REYNOLDS AND WILL FERRELL PERFORMING THE MOST MESMERIZING TIK TOK CHALLENGE EVER!