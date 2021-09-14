iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, September 14th

LilNasXMetGala

One of the most exciting and eye pleasing nights in fashion went down last night. The Met Gala featured the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Lil Nas X absolutely stole the show with an incredible golden suit of armour!

 

 

 

Billie Eilish says she was channeling Holiday Barbie, but also gave us some Marilyn Monroe vibes!

 

 

Dan Levy's pastel pant suit was designed to showcase “the resilience and the love and the joy” of the LGBTQIA+ community.

 

 

Kim Kardashian finally accepting that she's in her sisters' shadow

 

 

Rihanna looking real cozy in a comforter style dress

 

 

Zoe Kravitz looking like perfection, as always

 

 

Hailee Steinfeld is unrecognizable with her new blonde lob!

 

 

Shawn and Camila! OH MY LORD!! So beautiful and look like they're having the best time!

And we're not sure what Frank Ocean's statement is here, but we brought a green faced animatronic doll with him to the red carpet!

 

And in an incredible piece of the internet NOT related to the Met Gala: RYAN REYNOLDS AND WILL FERRELL PERFORMING THE MOST MESMERIZING TIK TOK CHALLENGE EVER!

 

 

 

 

